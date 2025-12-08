King Charles steps out for major duty ahead of Kate’s Christmas Carol Service

King Charles is sharing an important update after his life partner, Queen Camilla, made an unexpected visit to Rival's set.
On Monday, December 8, the British Royal Family took to King Charles' official Instagram account to release the never-before-seen glimpses into Her Majesty's recent tour to the set of Disney's hit show.
"A sneak peek of Rivals! The Queen has visited the set of the @DisneyPlusUK TV drama, Rivals, which is currently filming its second series on location in Bristol," Buckingham Palace stated in the caption.
They continued, "In celebration of British television production, youth opportunity in the creative industries, and the legacy of author Dame Jilly Cooper, Her Majesty met cast and crew on set and had a sneak preview of the upcoming series."
"First published in 1988, Rivals is based on the best-selling novel by acclaimed author Dame Jilly, who sadly passed away in October," they concluded.
The 77-year-old monarch made this visit ahead of Royal Christmas celebrations when King Charles will deliver his annual speech on Thursday, December 25.
As per the Royal tradition, His Majesty has already been pre-recorded and will be broadcast across the UK and the Commonwealth at 3 00 PM GMT on Christmas Day.