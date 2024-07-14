Sajal Aly joins forces with Humayun Saeed in 'Main Manto Nahi Hoon'

The doe-eyed Sajal Aly has been confirmed as the lead female opposite the indomitable Humayun Saeed in Khalilur Rehman Qamar's Main Manto Nahi Hoon.
Avid drama viewers, who had been spoilt for choice in recent months with dramas like Tere Bin, Gentleman and Ishq Murshid, now will witness Main Manto Nahi Hoon taking center stage.
This alleged pairing is set to redefine on-screen chemistry and captivate audience with its unique charm.
Saeed currently impressing us as Iqbal Munna in Gentleman will portray a completely different role in the drama.
With Manto in the title, the narrative supposedly hints at Pakistani poet Saadat Hasan Manto and his works.
The upcoming on-screen pair are famously very selective about their scripts.
Rarely seen on TV together, the duo will make this collaboration even more exciting.
The release dates and plot details have so far been cloaked in secrecy.
Pakistani dramas have moved away from the age-old narratives like the saas-bahu conspiracies, entangled love stories and Samaaj issues, and hoping Main Manto Nahi Hoon offers a refreshing and engaging story that proves the evolution of our industry.
On the work front, Sajal Aly is currently starring as Meenu in drama serial titled Zard Patton Ka Bunn alongside Hamza Sohail while Humayun Saeed is vowing fans with his stellar performance in Gentleman opposite Yumna Zaidi.