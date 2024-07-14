Entertainment

Sajal Aly joins forces with Humayun Saeed in 'Main Manto Nahi Hoon'

Sajal Aly and Humayun Saeed's 'Main Manto Nahi Hoon' is about to hit TV screens.

  • by Web Desk
  • July 14, 2024
Sajal Aly and Humayun Saeeds Main Manto Nahi Hoon is about to hit TV screens.
Sajal Aly and Humayun Saeed's 'Main Manto Nahi Hoon' is about to hit TV screens.

The doe-eyed Sajal Aly has been confirmed as the lead female opposite the indomitable Humayun Saeed in Khalilur Rehman Qamar's Main Manto Nahi Hoon. 

Avid drama viewers, who had been spoilt for choice in recent months with dramas like Tere Bin, Gentleman and Ishq Murshid, now will witness Main Manto Nahi Hoon taking center stage. 

This alleged pairing is set to redefine on-screen chemistry and captivate audience with its unique charm. 

Saeed currently impressing us as Iqbal Munna in Gentleman will portray a completely different role in the drama. 

With Manto in the title, the narrative supposedly hints at Pakistani poet Saadat Hasan Manto and his works. 

The upcoming on-screen pair are famously very selective about their scripts. 

Rarely seen on TV together, the duo will make this collaboration even more exciting. 

The release dates and plot details have so far been cloaked in secrecy. 

Pakistani dramas have moved away from the age-old narratives like the saas-bahu conspiracies, entangled love stories and Samaaj issues, and hoping Main Manto Nahi Hoon offers a refreshing and engaging story that proves the evolution of our industry. 

On the work front, Sajal Aly is currently starring as Meenu in drama serial titled Zard Patton Ka Bunn alongside Hamza Sohail while Humayun Saeed is vowing fans with his stellar performance in Gentleman opposite Yumna Zaidi. 

World leader condemns shooting attack on Donald Trump

World leader condemns shooting attack on Donald Trump

Trump rally shooter identified as Thomas Matthew Crooks

Trump rally shooter identified as Thomas Matthew Crooks
Donald Trump issues first statement after gun shot incident

Donald Trump issues first statement after gun shot incident

Sara, Ibrahim Ali Khan serve Nawabi looks from Anant-Radhika's 'Ashirwad' ceremony

Sara, Ibrahim Ali Khan serve Nawabi looks from Anant-Radhika's 'Ashirwad' ceremony

Entertainment News

Sara, Ibrahim Ali Khan serve Nawabi looks from Anant-Radhika's 'Ashirwad' ceremony
Roger Federer says THIS about his uncanny resemblance to Arbaaz Khan
Sara, Ibrahim Ali Khan serve Nawabi looks from Anant-Radhika's 'Ashirwad' ceremony
Sara, Ibrahim Ali Khan serve Nawabi looks from Anant-Radhika's 'Ashirwad' ceremony
Sara, Ibrahim Ali Khan serve Nawabi looks from Anant-Radhika's 'Ashirwad' ceremony
Anant-Radhika wedding: Kriti Sanon makes hearts flutter in stunning lehenga
Sara, Ibrahim Ali Khan serve Nawabi looks from Anant-Radhika's 'Ashirwad' ceremony
Sania Mirza arrives in style for Anant Ambani's lavish wedding spectacle
Sara, Ibrahim Ali Khan serve Nawabi looks from Anant-Radhika's 'Ashirwad' ceremony
Britney Spears gets candid on self improvement amid her divorce
Sara, Ibrahim Ali Khan serve Nawabi looks from Anant-Radhika's 'Ashirwad' ceremony
Richard Simmons found dead at 76
Sara, Ibrahim Ali Khan serve Nawabi looks from Anant-Radhika's 'Ashirwad' ceremony
Anant-Radhika wedding: Best looks from Ambani women
Sara, Ibrahim Ali Khan serve Nawabi looks from Anant-Radhika's 'Ashirwad' ceremony
Jana Kramer walks down the aisle with Allan Russel in Scotland
Sara, Ibrahim Ali Khan serve Nawabi looks from Anant-Radhika's 'Ashirwad' ceremony
David Beckham installing beehives around home to keep people away
Sara, Ibrahim Ali Khan serve Nawabi looks from Anant-Radhika's 'Ashirwad' ceremony
Khloe Kardashian offers inside peek into the Ambani wedding
Sara, Ibrahim Ali Khan serve Nawabi looks from Anant-Radhika's 'Ashirwad' ceremony
Rebel Wilson in a legal feud over defamation allegations
Sara, Ibrahim Ali Khan serve Nawabi looks from Anant-Radhika's 'Ashirwad' ceremony
Scarlett Johansson's daughter ‘too scared' to watch Avengers films