Jack Osbourne pens heartbreaking note for late pal James Ransone

2025 was a hard year for Jack Osbourne, as he paid an emotional tribute to a late friend.
On Wednesday, December 24, the youngest child of Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne remembered James Ransone on his Instagram account.
As per the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner, James, known for his role in It: Chapter II and The Wire, passed away at the age of 46 on December 19, in an apparent suicide.
Sharing a carousel of clicks featuring throwback snaps, Jack penned, "Rest peacefully, James 'PJ' Ransone. I will miss you deeply. The crazy chats, the laughter, all of it."
He added, "I was so lucky to have called you my friend for 24 years. Damn, we had some wild times. I will always be grateful for you."
Jack also sends his love and support to James' wife, Jamie McPhee, and their two kids, Jack and Violet.
Notably, earlier this year, Jack lost his father, Ozzy, on July 22 at age 76.
According to a death certificate, the legendary rock star died of "out of hospital cardiac arrest" and "acute myocardial infarction," with coronary artery disease and Parkinson's disease with autonomic dysfunction listed as "joint causes".