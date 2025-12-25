Top 5 Christmas albums every pop fan should listen this festive season

From cozy nights by the fire to festive car sing-alongs, Christmas music sets the tone for the festive season.
From Justin Bieber’s Under the Mistletoe to Mariah Carey's Merry Christmas II You, today’s biggest pop icons have turned festive albums into must-listen experiences filled with sparkle, nostalgia and chart-topping hits.
Whether you’re trimming the tree or wrapping last-minute gifts, here’s a list of top 5 Christmas albums from your favorite singers to bring extra magic to every moment of the season.
A Legendary Christmas:
John Legend’s hit album, A Legendary Christmas, received a Grammy nomination and achieved a Gold certification from the RIAA.
The hit singles featured on the album include What Christmas Means to Me, Silver Bells, Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas, No Place Like Home, Bring Me Love, Merry Christmas Baby / Give Love on Christmas Day, Christmas Time Is Here, Waiting for Christmas, Purple Snowflakes and The Christmas Song.
John released A Legendary Christmas in 2018 and it’s still one of the most-liked album for the festive season.
Under the Mistletoe:
Under the Mistletoe is the first Christmas album and second studio album of Justin Bieber.
The album features Mistletoe, All I Want for Christmas Is You (SuperFestive!) with Mariah Carey, Fa La La with Boyz II Men, Drummer Boy with Busta Rhymes, The Christmas Song with Usher, Silent Night and Pray.
Justin’s track became the first Christmas album by a male artist to debut at #1 on Billboard 200 in 2011.
Merry Christmas II You:
Mariah Carey’s 2010 album, Merry Christmas II You, was a commercial success. It became her 18th #1 album on Billboard's Top Holiday Albums chart.
The album features Santa Claus Is Coming to Town, Oh Santa!, O Little Town of Bethlehem / Little Drummer Boy, Christmas Time Is in the Air Again, The First Noel/Born Is the King, When Christmas Comes, Here Comes Santa Claus, Housetop Celebration, Charlie Brown Christmas and O Come All Ye Faithful.
Mariah’s single All I Want for Christmas Is You has won Billboard Chart Achievement Award.
Christmas Kisses:
Ariana Grande’s Christmas Kisses album features only four songs, which are hit to this day.
The festive season album includes the following songs; Last Christmas, Love Is Everything, Snow in California and Santa Baby.
Christmas Kisses, which was released in 2013, has not won an award but it peaked at number 3 on the Billboard Holiday Album chart in the US.
Once Upon a Christmas:
Once Upon a Christmas became one of the popular albums of Dolly Parton in 1980s shortly after its release.
The hit singles in the album include I Believe in Santa Claus, Sleigh Ride / Winter Wonderland, Christmas Without You, The Christmas Song, A Christmas to Remember, With Bells On, Silent Night, The Greatest Gift of All, White Christmas and Once Upon a Christmas.
Once Upon a Christmas has also won a Canadian Country Music Association Award .