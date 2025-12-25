Kylie Jenner sizzles in black at Kardashians Christmas Eve party

Kylie Jenner made a glamorous appearance at the Kardashians Christmas Eve party.
On Thursday, the makeup mogul posted exclusive pictures from the bash on her official Instagram account.
Kylie, 28, opted for a FW1995 John Galliano dress for the celebration.
She completed the '90s look with a fun braided updo in her hair and moody makeup that included a dark eye and lip.
This year the Kardashian Christmas Eve party did not have the same star-studded crowd it usually does.
Khloé Kardashian explained the reason for the intimate party on her Instagram Stories, noting, "We are not doing a big Christmas Eve party this year because we just had my mom's huge 70th. We wanted something more intimate so we're doing just family."
She added, "Of course, we still have to be so dressed up because that's what we love to do. So we are just celebrating the holiday very glam and fab.”
Kendall Jenner also talked about hosting a lowkey party this holiday season.
The super model told PEOPLE at the L’Oréal Paris Women of Worth 2025 event, “It's pretty much the usual. Last year, we did a smaller Christmas Eve party, and it was super lovely. Usually, they're kind of these blowouts for the last, like, since I was born. But we're doing a smaller one again this year, and I'm really happy about it."
To note, the party was attended by Kim Kardashian, Kris Jenner and the rest of Jenner-Kardashian family.