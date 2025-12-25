Entertainment
  • By Sidra Khan
When does ‘Stranger Things 5’ Vol 2 come out? Release date, time and more

From release date and time to number of episodes and runtimes, here’s all you need to know about ‘Stranger Things’ Season 5 Vol 2

Stranger Things is all set to release the highly anticipated Vol 2 of Season 5, and fans can’t contain their excitement.

Last month, Netflix dropped the buzz-sparking four-episode Part 1 of the hit sci-fi mystery series, which ended with an unimaginable and thrilling plot twist, revealing Will Byers (Noah Schnapp) as a sorcerer, having psychic powers to control the Demogorgons.

This jaw-dropping twist took fans’ anticipation to a whole new level, making them counting down the days for the second installment, which is scheduled to release today, December 25, 2025.

Here’s everything you need to know about Stanger Things Season 5’s upcoming Vol 2, including its release date, time, episodes runtimes, and where to watch.

When does Stranger Things Season 5 Vol 2 come out?

Stranger Things Season 5 Vol 2 is scheduled to premiere today, December 25, at 8 p.m ET/ 5 p.m. PT.

Where to watch Stranger Things Season 5?

The Part 2 of Stranger Things Season 5 will be up for streaming on Netflix.

How many episodes are in Stranger Things Season 5 Vol 2?

Stranger Things Season 5 Vol 2 comprises three episodes i.e. Episodes 5, 6, and 7.

What is the runtime for upcoming Stranger Things Season 5 Vol 2 episodes?

Episode 5: Shock Jock – runtime 1 hour and eight minutes.

Episode 6: Escape from Camazotz – runtime 1 hour and 15 minutes.

Episode 7: The Bridge – runtime 1 hour and six minutes.

