Justin Bieber releases heartbreaking message about ‘pain’ on Christmas Eve

Justin Bieber has shared a heartbreaking post about his struggles ahead of the Christmas holiday.
The Peaches hitmaker, 31, posted a series of emotional posts on Instagram recently and took a trip down the memory lane of his experience in the music industry.
Justin captioned the post, “Christmas time is that time to reflect and ask yourself what you really want. What truly fulfills? Christmas is a reminder of Jesus and the free gift of forgiveness only he can offer. Reflecting on this reminds me of all I have went through.”
He added, “And how he has brought me through it all. Letting go resentment is hard but when Jesus reveals himself as willing and able, it’s hard to deny him. Hope wherever you are you can lean into this love that meets us exactly where we are no matter what.”
While reflecting on his struggles, Justin wrote in another slide, "I’ve been through pain that shaped me before I had the words to name it. I was in a system that took more than it protected. I don’t want to burn the music industry down," he expressed. "I want to see it made new – safer, more honest, more human.”
On the same day, the SWAG II singer shared a photo of his 16-month-old son Jack Blues walking onto a private plane wearing a red Santa hat.