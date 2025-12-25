Entertainment
  • By Hafsa Noor
Entertainment

Justin Bieber releases heartbreaking message about ‘pain’ on Christmas Eve

Justin Bieber takes dig brutual dig at 'music industry' in emotional message

  • By Hafsa Noor
Justin Bieber releases heartbreaking message about ‘pain’ on Christmas Eve
Justin Bieber releases heartbreaking message about ‘pain’ on Christmas Eve

Justin Bieber has shared a heartbreaking post about his struggles ahead of the Christmas holiday.

The Peaches hitmaker, 31, posted a series of emotional posts on Instagram recently and took a trip down the memory lane of his experience in the music industry.

Justin captioned the post, “Christmas time is that time to reflect and ask yourself what you really want. What truly fulfills? Christmas is a reminder of Jesus and the free gift of forgiveness only he can offer. Reflecting on this reminds me of all I have went through.”

He added, “And how he has brought me through it all. Letting go resentment is hard but when Jesus reveals himself as willing and able, it’s hard to deny him. Hope wherever you are you can lean into this love that meets us exactly where we are no matter what.”

While reflecting on his struggles, Justin wrote in another slide, "I’ve been through pain that shaped me before I had the words to name it. I was in a system that took more than it protected. I don’t want to burn the music industry down," he expressed. "I want to see it made new – safer, more honest, more human.”

On the same day, the SWAG II singer shared a photo of his 16-month-old son Jack Blues walking onto a private plane wearing a red Santa hat.

Brooklyn Beckham shares romantic christmas tribute to wife Nicola

Brooklyn Beckham shares romantic christmas tribute to wife Nicola
Lizzo addresses Nicki Minaj's Trump support, says 'there's money behind'

Lizzo addresses Nicki Minaj's Trump support, says 'there's money behind'
Imani Dia Smith, Broadway’s ‘Lion King’ star, stabbed to death at 25

Imani Dia Smith, Broadway’s ‘Lion King’ star, stabbed to death at 25
Céline Dion brings Grinch to life with epic 'All by Myself' performance

Céline Dion brings Grinch to life with epic 'All by Myself' performance
When does ‘Stranger Things 5’ Vol 2 come out? Release date, time and more

When does ‘Stranger Things 5’ Vol 2 come out? Release date, time and more
Sabrina Carpenter spreads Christmas cheer with surprise musical treat

Sabrina Carpenter spreads Christmas cheer with surprise musical treat
Taylor Swift donates $2 million to Feeding America and American Heart Association

Taylor Swift donates $2 million to Feeding America and American Heart Association
Stephen Colbert slammed by Trump over 'The Late Show' rerun episode

Stephen Colbert slammed by Trump over 'The Late Show' rerun episode
Victoria Beckham drops cryptic message as feud with Brooklyn intensifies

Victoria Beckham drops cryptic message as feud with Brooklyn intensifies
Tylor Chase receives support from former costar Daniel Curtis Lee

Tylor Chase receives support from former costar Daniel Curtis Lee
'Stranger Things', WWE team up for Netflix Raw in shocking crossover

'Stranger Things', WWE team up for Netflix Raw in shocking crossover

Jennifer Lopez fulfils former step-mom's role for ex-Ben Affleck's son

Jennifer Lopez fulfils former step-mom's role for ex-Ben Affleck's son

Popular News

Justin Bieber releases heartbreaking message about ‘pain’ on Christmas Eve

Justin Bieber releases heartbreaking message about ‘pain’ on Christmas Eve
5 minutes ago
Meghan Markle sends personal letter before King Charles' Christmas message

Meghan Markle sends personal letter before King Charles' Christmas message
2 hours ago
Rockstar debunks ongoing rumours, confirms GTA 6 launch plans

Rockstar debunks ongoing rumours, confirms GTA 6 launch plans
an hour ago