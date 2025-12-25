Entertainment
  • By Syeda Fazeelat
Entertainment

Brooklyn Beckham shares romantic christmas tribute to wife Nicola

The couple renewed their wedding vows in August, three years after tying the knot in Palm Beach, Florida, in 2022

  • By Syeda Fazeelat
Brooklyn Beckham shares romantic christmas tribute to wife Nicola
Brooklyn Beckham shares romantic christmas tribute to wife Nicola

Brooklyn Peltz Beckham and his wife, Nicola Peltz Beckham are the true definition of love.

On Christmas Eve, Dec. 24, the 26-year-old Cloud23 founder shared a festive Instagram photo of himself holding Nicola’s hand on an Instagram story, writing “My everything x.”

The photo further displayed a tattoo on his hand that reads, “beautiful girl Nicola.”

Brooklyn Beckham shares romantic christmas tribute to wife Nicola

The heartfelt post came amid reports of intensifying tensions within the Beckham family.

On December 21, Brooklyn’s younger brother Cruz Beckham, posted that Brooklyn had blocked the entire family from social media platform, Instagram.

Cruz shared a screenshot of a Daily Mail article claiming David and Victoria had unfollowed Brooklyn, calling the report “NOT TRUE,” clarifying that they had been blocked, adding that his parents would never unfollow their son.

Nicola also does not follow her parent-in-laws David and Victoria on social media, and they do not follow her back.

The duo renewed their wedding vows on August 2, three years after tying the knot in Palm Beach, Florida, in 2022.

In an interview with People, Brooklyn described the ceremony as a “beautiful” and meaningful experience.

Brooklyn also shared that married life with Nicola feels like “a never-ending play date,” and enjoying his life along with his beautiful wife.

It is pertinent to mention that Victoria Beckham has estranged their eldest son after he skipped some family occasions.

Lizzo addresses Nicki Minaj's Trump support, says 'there's money behind'

Lizzo addresses Nicki Minaj's Trump support, says 'there's money behind'
Imani Dia Smith, Broadway’s ‘Lion King’ star, stabbed to death at 25

Imani Dia Smith, Broadway’s ‘Lion King’ star, stabbed to death at 25
Céline Dion brings Grinch to life with epic 'All by Myself' performance

Céline Dion brings Grinch to life with epic 'All by Myself' performance
When does ‘Stranger Things 5’ Vol 2 come out? Release date, time and more

When does ‘Stranger Things 5’ Vol 2 come out? Release date, time and more
Sabrina Carpenter spreads Christmas cheer with surprise musical treat

Sabrina Carpenter spreads Christmas cheer with surprise musical treat
Taylor Swift donates $2 million to Feeding America and American Heart Association

Taylor Swift donates $2 million to Feeding America and American Heart Association
Stephen Colbert slammed by Trump over 'The Late Show' rerun episode

Stephen Colbert slammed by Trump over 'The Late Show' rerun episode
Victoria Beckham drops cryptic message as feud with Brooklyn intensifies

Victoria Beckham drops cryptic message as feud with Brooklyn intensifies
Tylor Chase receives support from former costar Daniel Curtis Lee

Tylor Chase receives support from former costar Daniel Curtis Lee
'Stranger Things', WWE team up for Netflix Raw in shocking crossover

'Stranger Things', WWE team up for Netflix Raw in shocking crossover

Jennifer Lopez fulfils former step-mom's role for ex-Ben Affleck's son

Jennifer Lopez fulfils former step-mom's role for ex-Ben Affleck's son

Pat Finn, 'The Middle', 'Friends' actor dies at 60 after cancer battle

Pat Finn, 'The Middle', 'Friends' actor dies at 60 after cancer battle

Popular News

Justin Bieber releases heartbreaking message about ‘pain’ on Christmas Eve

Justin Bieber releases heartbreaking message about ‘pain’ on Christmas Eve
6 minutes ago
Meghan Markle sends personal letter before King Charles' Christmas message

Meghan Markle sends personal letter before King Charles' Christmas message
2 hours ago
Rockstar debunks ongoing rumours, confirms GTA 6 launch plans

Rockstar debunks ongoing rumours, confirms GTA 6 launch plans
an hour ago