Brooklyn Beckham shares romantic christmas tribute to wife Nicola

Brooklyn Peltz Beckham and his wife, Nicola Peltz Beckham are the true definition of love.
On Christmas Eve, Dec. 24, the 26-year-old Cloud23 founder shared a festive Instagram photo of himself holding Nicola’s hand on an Instagram story, writing “My everything x.”
The photo further displayed a tattoo on his hand that reads, “beautiful girl Nicola.”
The heartfelt post came amid reports of intensifying tensions within the Beckham family.
On December 21, Brooklyn’s younger brother Cruz Beckham, posted that Brooklyn had blocked the entire family from social media platform, Instagram.
Cruz shared a screenshot of a Daily Mail article claiming David and Victoria had unfollowed Brooklyn, calling the report “NOT TRUE,” clarifying that they had been blocked, adding that his parents would never unfollow their son.
Nicola also does not follow her parent-in-laws David and Victoria on social media, and they do not follow her back.
The duo renewed their wedding vows on August 2, three years after tying the knot in Palm Beach, Florida, in 2022.
In an interview with People, Brooklyn described the ceremony as a “beautiful” and meaningful experience.
Brooklyn also shared that married life with Nicola feels like “a never-ending play date,” and enjoying his life along with his beautiful wife.
It is pertinent to mention that Victoria Beckham has estranged their eldest son after he skipped some family occasions.