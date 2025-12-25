Kris Jenner shares emotional Christmas gift from late ex husband

Entertainment
Kris Jenner has revealed one special gift from her late ex-husband, Robert Kardashian Sr.

The momager recently joined her daughter Khloé Kardashian for a “Krismas”-themed episode of her Khloé In Wonderland podcast.

While discussing the holiday plans, the 70-year old celebrity revealed a special gift from her late ex-husband.

Kris said, “Your dad was always somebody that wanted you to really want something, like he wanted a great surprise, and he wanted to surprise and delight. And I remember once, for example, I really wanted a car once when I was growing up, because basically I grew up with him.”

The momager added, “And one day we were going out to dinner, and it was the night before Mother's Day and we were late, and we ran out into the garage and there was a brand new car with a big bow on it. When you least expect it was when your dad would give a gift. He would think about it for a really long time.”

Robert and Kris got married in 1978 and welcomed four children together; Kim, Khloé, Kourtney and Rob.

The former couple got divorced in 1991. 

