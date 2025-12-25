Entertainment
  • By Hania Jamil
Entertainment

Lizzo addresses Nicki Minaj's Trump support, says 'there's money behind'

Nicky Minaj has been under fire over her public support for President Donald Trump and attended AMFest with Erika Kirk

  • By Hania Jamil
Lizzo addresses Nicki Minajs Trump support, says theres money behind
Lizzo addresses Nicki Minaj's Trump support, says 'there's money behind'

Lizzo did not hold back when a fan asked her how she feels about Nicki Minaj after her recent appearance at Turning Point's ArmFest.

Minaj's support for conservatives and her interview with Erika Kirk on the final day of AMFest, where she praised President Trump and Vice President JD Vance, sparked outrage and confusion all over the internet.

In her recent TikTok video, while responding to the comment enquiring how she felt about Minaj, the Truth Hurts hitmaker urged fans to gear up for more political shifts in the entertainment industry.

"You're about to see an influx of people who see that it is more profitable and more beneficial to join that side. You're gonna see it. It already started. And it's gonna continue," she noted, without mentioning the Barbie World rapper.

Lizzo added, "This is his first year. This is Trump's first year as president. We got three more years of people who are going to surprise you. And it's going to hurt your feelings, and it's going to disappoint you."

She also went on to say that money and privileges were behind the shift, highlighting, "And you have to know that, like, there's money behind everything. There are privileges behind every move people in these positions make, and I'm not surprised."

Lizzo's response garnered quite the attention on the internet, as one user penned on X, "She's basically saying Nicki is being a opportunists aka a- kisser. And she's right it's sad asf to see someone not only disappoint their fans but the entire world."

Moreover, while attending the AMFest, Nicki Minaj paid tribute to Erika's husband, Charlie Kirk, who died after he was shot in his neck during a debating event at Utah Valley University in September.

Imani Dia Smith, Broadway’s ‘Lion King’ star, stabbed to death at 25

Imani Dia Smith, Broadway’s ‘Lion King’ star, stabbed to death at 25
Céline Dion brings Grinch to life with epic 'All by Myself' performance

Céline Dion brings Grinch to life with epic 'All by Myself' performance
When does ‘Stranger Things 5’ Vol 2 come out? Release date, time and more

When does ‘Stranger Things 5’ Vol 2 come out? Release date, time and more
Sabrina Carpenter spreads Christmas cheer with surprise musical treat

Sabrina Carpenter spreads Christmas cheer with surprise musical treat
Taylor Swift donates $2 million to Feeding America and American Heart Association

Taylor Swift donates $2 million to Feeding America and American Heart Association
Stephen Colbert slammed by Trump over 'The Late Show' rerun episode

Stephen Colbert slammed by Trump over 'The Late Show' rerun episode
Victoria Beckham drops cryptic message as feud with Brooklyn intensifies

Victoria Beckham drops cryptic message as feud with Brooklyn intensifies
Tylor Chase receives support from former costar Daniel Curtis Lee

Tylor Chase receives support from former costar Daniel Curtis Lee
'Stranger Things', WWE team up for Netflix Raw in shocking crossover

'Stranger Things', WWE team up for Netflix Raw in shocking crossover

Jennifer Lopez fulfils former step-mom's role for ex-Ben Affleck's son

Jennifer Lopez fulfils former step-mom's role for ex-Ben Affleck's son

Pat Finn, 'The Middle', 'Friends' actor dies at 60 after cancer battle

Pat Finn, 'The Middle', 'Friends' actor dies at 60 after cancer battle
Kylie Kelce reveals rare insight into Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce relationship

Kylie Kelce reveals rare insight into Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce relationship

Popular News

Lizzo addresses Nicki Minaj's Trump support, says 'there's money behind'

Lizzo addresses Nicki Minaj's Trump support, says 'there's money behind'
6 minutes ago
Saba Qamar steals hearts in ‘Muamma’ first episode, fans go wild

Saba Qamar steals hearts in ‘Muamma’ first episode, fans go wild
4 hours ago
King Charles, Queen Camilla send royal Christmas wish with vibrant palace clip

King Charles, Queen Camilla send royal Christmas wish with vibrant palace clip
5 hours ago