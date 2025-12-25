Lizzo addresses Nicki Minaj's Trump support, says 'there's money behind'

Lizzo did not hold back when a fan asked her how she feels about Nicki Minaj after her recent appearance at Turning Point's ArmFest.
Minaj's support for conservatives and her interview with Erika Kirk on the final day of AMFest, where she praised President Trump and Vice President JD Vance, sparked outrage and confusion all over the internet.
In her recent TikTok video, while responding to the comment enquiring how she felt about Minaj, the Truth Hurts hitmaker urged fans to gear up for more political shifts in the entertainment industry.
"You're about to see an influx of people who see that it is more profitable and more beneficial to join that side. You're gonna see it. It already started. And it's gonna continue," she noted, without mentioning the Barbie World rapper.
Lizzo added, "This is his first year. This is Trump's first year as president. We got three more years of people who are going to surprise you. And it's going to hurt your feelings, and it's going to disappoint you."
She also went on to say that money and privileges were behind the shift, highlighting, "And you have to know that, like, there's money behind everything. There are privileges behind every move people in these positions make, and I'm not surprised."
Lizzo's response garnered quite the attention on the internet, as one user penned on X, "She's basically saying Nicki is being a opportunists aka a- kisser. And she's right it's sad asf to see someone not only disappoint their fans but the entire world."
Moreover, while attending the AMFest, Nicki Minaj paid tribute to Erika's husband, Charlie Kirk, who died after he was shot in his neck during a debating event at Utah Valley University in September.