Entertainment
  • By Bushra Saleem
Entertainment

Céline Dion brings Grinch to life with epic 'All by Myself' performance

‘My Heart Will Go On’ singer Céline Dion steals Christmas with song mashup in hilarious costume

  • By Bushra Saleem
Céline Dion brings Grinch to life with epic All by Myself performance
Céline Dion brings Grinch to life with epic 'All by Myself' performance

Céline Dion channeled the Grinch in hilarious Christmas video as she sings iconic ballad on Christmas Eve.

The iconic singer, who is currently battling Stuff Person Syndrome, took to Instagram on Christmas Eve to share a very funny video of herself dressed as "The Grinch", Daily Mail reported.

She shared a short clip with her followers as she sat all by herself around a fire pit while mimicking the voice and inflection of the character made famous by Jim Carrey in 2000 film How The Grinch Stole Christmas.

In the clip she joked, “The nerve of those Whos. Inviting me on such short notice. Even if I wanted to go, my schedule wouldn't allow it. Four o'clock, exercise my voice. 4:30, wake my children up. 5, solve world hunger, tell no one. 5:30, jazzercize. 6:30, dinner with me, I can't cancel that again! 7, wrestle with my creative ideas. I'm booked!”


"Of course if I bumped my creative ideas to 9, I'll still have time to lay in bed and scroll TikTok videos endlessly. Or, I can just simply wish everyone Merry Christmas and Happy New Year,” My Heart Will Go On singer added.

Dion singer ended the video by going back to her song and singing: "When I was young, I never needed anyone."

In October, the Canadian star made a rare appearance with her sons at Paul McCartney's Las Vegas concert.

Celine looked thrilled as she sang and clapped along from the crowd while watching the Beatles legend perform at Allegiant Stadium.

Imani Dia Smith, Broadway’s ‘Lion King’ star, stabbed to death at 25

Imani Dia Smith, Broadway’s ‘Lion King’ star, stabbed to death at 25
When does ‘Stranger Things 5’ Vol 2 come out? Release date, time and more

When does ‘Stranger Things 5’ Vol 2 come out? Release date, time and more
Sabrina Carpenter spreads Christmas cheer with surprise musical treat

Sabrina Carpenter spreads Christmas cheer with surprise musical treat
Taylor Swift donates $2 million to Feeding America and American Heart Association

Taylor Swift donates $2 million to Feeding America and American Heart Association
Stephen Colbert slammed by Trump over 'The Late Show' rerun episode

Stephen Colbert slammed by Trump over 'The Late Show' rerun episode
Victoria Beckham drops cryptic message as feud with Brooklyn intensifies

Victoria Beckham drops cryptic message as feud with Brooklyn intensifies
Tylor Chase receives support from former costar Daniel Curtis Lee

Tylor Chase receives support from former costar Daniel Curtis Lee
'Stranger Things', WWE team up for Netflix Raw in shocking crossover

'Stranger Things', WWE team up for Netflix Raw in shocking crossover

Jennifer Lopez fulfils former step-mom's role for ex-Ben Affleck's son

Jennifer Lopez fulfils former step-mom's role for ex-Ben Affleck's son

Pat Finn, 'The Middle', 'Friends' actor dies at 60 after cancer battle

Pat Finn, 'The Middle', 'Friends' actor dies at 60 after cancer battle
Kylie Kelce reveals rare insight into Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce relationship

Kylie Kelce reveals rare insight into Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce relationship
'Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man' teaser shows Tommy Shelby's exciting return

'Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man' teaser shows Tommy Shelby's exciting return

Popular News

Lizzo addresses Nicki Minaj's Trump support, says 'there's money behind'

Lizzo addresses Nicki Minaj's Trump support, says 'there's money behind'
5 minutes ago
Saba Qamar steals hearts in ‘Muamma’ first episode, fans go wild

Saba Qamar steals hearts in ‘Muamma’ first episode, fans go wild
4 hours ago
King Charles, Queen Camilla send royal Christmas wish with vibrant palace clip

King Charles, Queen Camilla send royal Christmas wish with vibrant palace clip
5 hours ago