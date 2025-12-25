Céline Dion brings Grinch to life with epic 'All by Myself' performance

Céline Dion channeled the Grinch in hilarious Christmas video as she sings iconic ballad on Christmas Eve.
The iconic singer, who is currently battling Stuff Person Syndrome, took to Instagram on Christmas Eve to share a very funny video of herself dressed as "The Grinch", Daily Mail reported.
She shared a short clip with her followers as she sat all by herself around a fire pit while mimicking the voice and inflection of the character made famous by Jim Carrey in 2000 film How The Grinch Stole Christmas.
In the clip she joked, “The nerve of those Whos. Inviting me on such short notice. Even if I wanted to go, my schedule wouldn't allow it. Four o'clock, exercise my voice. 4:30, wake my children up. 5, solve world hunger, tell no one. 5:30, jazzercize. 6:30, dinner with me, I can't cancel that again! 7, wrestle with my creative ideas. I'm booked!”
"Of course if I bumped my creative ideas to 9, I'll still have time to lay in bed and scroll TikTok videos endlessly. Or, I can just simply wish everyone Merry Christmas and Happy New Year,” My Heart Will Go On singer added.
Dion singer ended the video by going back to her song and singing: "When I was young, I never needed anyone."
In October, the Canadian star made a rare appearance with her sons at Paul McCartney's Las Vegas concert.
Celine looked thrilled as she sang and clapped along from the crowd while watching the Beatles legend perform at Allegiant Stadium.