Zara Tindall plans for public duties revealed after Princess Anne's injury

Zara Tindall has indicated her intention to "continue public duties if it feels right" following the recent injuries to her mother, Princess Anne.
As per GB News, Sarah Lloyd, a PR expert from ISPR, explained how Zara, 43, should approach public outings amid Princess Anne's recuperation.
Lloyd said, "I suspect that Zara will do as she has always done, which is what has always been right for herself and her family.”
The expert added, "Zara appears to be a well-rounded and real royal and I believe that she will still continue to enjoy public duties if it feels right to her.”
She continued, "When something like this happens to your mother, it can shock and remind you that we are all human, and accidents like this can rock even the most grounded individuals."
To note, this report came after Zara, the Princess Royal's daughter, and her husband, Mike Tindall, were sighted at Wimbledon earlier this week marking her first visit since her mother was discharged from the hospital.
Princess Anne was hospitalised for five nights in June with a concussion after being struck in the head on her Gatcombe Park home.