Entertainment

Taylor Swift swallows bug AGAIN at Eras tour

Taylor Swift swallowed a bug for the third time in Eras tour

  • by Web Desk
  • July 14, 2024



Taylor Swift's Milan concert was buzzing with excitement but not just because of her electrifying performance.

The Love Story singer’s first Eras Tour show at San Siro Stadium on Saturday, July 13, was briefly interrupted when she accidentally swallowed a bug during the secret songs segment.

During the show, Swift started coughing after swallowing the bug, prompting concerns from the crowd during her surprise mashup of I Almost Do and The Moment I Knew.

However, she quickly reassured her fans, joking, "I knew it would happen 'cause there's so many bugs here tonight."

"It'll be fine, I just need to cough a little,” she added.

Despite the minor mishap, Swift kept on performing with energy and enthusiasm!

This isn't the first time Swift has encounter with bugs during her Eras Tour. She previously swallowed bugs during shows in London in June and Chicago in 2023.

At the London show, Swift was captured on video by a TikTok user coughing and asking the crowd, "I swallowed a bug, can you sing?" after accidentally inhaling an insect while performing the 10-minute version of All Too Well.

While in Chicago, she joked about the incident, saying "Is there any chance none of you saw that?" and humorously added that the bug was "delicious".

Kate Middleton reveals Prince George’s beloved ‘royal’ band

Kate Middleton reveals Prince George’s beloved ‘royal’ band
Anant Ambani, Radikha Merchant's fairytale wedding entry goes viral

Anant Ambani, Radikha Merchant's fairytale wedding entry goes viral

Anant Ambani presents branded watches to select guests worth BUMPER price

Anant Ambani presents branded watches to select guests worth BUMPER price

Chrissy Teigen compares John Legend's baby photo to Son Wren's

Chrissy Teigen compares John Legend's baby photo to Son Wren's

Entertainment News

Chrissy Teigen compares John Legend's baby photo to Son Wren's
Anant Ambani, Radikha Merchant's fairytale wedding entry goes viral
Chrissy Teigen compares John Legend's baby photo to Son Wren's
Anant Ambani presents branded watches to select guests worth BUMPER price
Chrissy Teigen compares John Legend's baby photo to Son Wren's
Chrissy Teigen compares John Legend's baby photo to Son Wren's
Chrissy Teigen compares John Legend's baby photo to Son Wren's
Richard Simmons' brother pays touching tribute to late fitness guru
Chrissy Teigen compares John Legend's baby photo to Son Wren's
'Longlegs' director spills beans on Nicolas Cage's transformation into serial killer
Chrissy Teigen compares John Legend's baby photo to Son Wren's
Alec Baldwin expresses gratitude to fans after 'Rust' case verdict
Chrissy Teigen compares John Legend's baby photo to Son Wren's
Blake Lively's sends 'girl code' message to Ryan Reynolds during 'Deadpool’ press tour
Chrissy Teigen compares John Legend's baby photo to Son Wren's
Kim Kardashian, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan strike a selfie together at Ambani wedding
Chrissy Teigen compares John Legend's baby photo to Son Wren's
Donna Kelce to make acting debut in Hallmark's 'Holiday Touchdown A Chiefs Love Story'
Chrissy Teigen compares John Legend's baby photo to Son Wren's
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan proves she is a mother first at Anant-Radhika's 'Ashirwad' night
Chrissy Teigen compares John Legend's baby photo to Son Wren's
Roger Federer says THIS about his uncanny resemblance to Arbaaz Khan
Chrissy Teigen compares John Legend's baby photo to Son Wren's
Sajal Aly joins forces with Humayun Saeed in 'Main Manto Nahi Hoon'