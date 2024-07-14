Taylor Swift swallows bug AGAIN at Eras tour

Taylor Swift's Milan concert was buzzing with excitement but not just because of her electrifying performance.
The Love Story singer’s first Eras Tour show at San Siro Stadium on Saturday, July 13, was briefly interrupted when she accidentally swallowed a bug during the secret songs segment.
During the show, Swift started coughing after swallowing the bug, prompting concerns from the crowd during her surprise mashup of I Almost Do and The Moment I Knew.
However, she quickly reassured her fans, joking, "I knew it would happen 'cause there's so many bugs here tonight."
"It'll be fine, I just need to cough a little,” she added.
Despite the minor mishap, Swift kept on performing with energy and enthusiasm!
This isn't the first time Swift has encounter with bugs during her Eras Tour. She previously swallowed bugs during shows in London in June and Chicago in 2023.
At the London show, Swift was captured on video by a TikTok user coughing and asking the crowd, "I swallowed a bug, can you sing?" after accidentally inhaling an insect while performing the 10-minute version of All Too Well.
While in Chicago, she joked about the incident, saying "Is there any chance none of you saw that?" and humorously added that the bug was "delicious".