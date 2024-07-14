Entertainment

Blake Lively's sends 'girl code' message to Ryan Reynolds during 'Deadpool' press tour

Ryan Reynolds’ Deadpool & Wolverine is slated to hit theaters on July 26

  July 14, 2024
 Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds' adorable Instagram banter has stolen the spotlight once again!

On Saturday, July 13, Lively took to Instagram Stories to SEND her husband a lighthearted “girl code” message as he continues his press tour for Deadpool & Wolverine.

Reynolds, had earlier shared a selfie on Instagram set to The National's song Wasp Nest, seemingly missing his wife as he captioned it with a nostalgic tone, hinting at the distance between them during his press tour.

In the picture the couple could be seen beaming with joy as Reynolds donned a grey shirt with glasses and hat while Lively wore a beautiful red top with minimal jewellery.

Lively responded with a humorous comment, reposting the story and saying, "Stop missing me on your press tour. Get out there and hustle boy."

She added a wink, writing, "(Which is girl code for don't ever stop missing me for a second)".

Prior to this, Blake Lively poked fun at the Deadpool press tour, joking about Reynolds' water gun fight with Hugh Jackman at the 2024 Water Bomb Festival in Seoul, South Korea.

The Deadpool and Wolverine press tour has taken Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman to various destinations, including London, Berlin, Shanghai, China, and more.

