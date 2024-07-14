Entertainment

'Longlegs' director spills beans on Nicolas Cage's transformation into serial killer

Nicolas Cage's horror film 'Longlegs' is now playing in theaters

  • by Web Desk
  • July 14, 2024


Longlegs director Osgood "Oz" Perkins has opened up about Nicolas Cage's intense preparation and transformation into the titular character in the new horror film.

In an exclusive interview with PEOPLE Magazine, Perkins revealed that Cage was hesitant to improvise and instead chose to stick to the script, showcasing his commitment to the role.

“I said, ‘You can say whatever you want.’ He said, ‘No, no, no. I just want to say what you've written. I don't want to change anything,’” he shared.

Perkins further added that he initially conceived Longlegs as a nod to The Silence of the Lambs, with Cage playing a serial killer similar to Anthony Hopkins' iconic Hannibal Lecter.

Through a collaborative effort with special makeup effects artist Harlow MacFarlane and Amazing Ape, Cage's character was brought to life.

Cage also underwent a significant transformation for the role, with Perkins noting that the actor “really wanted to do a disappearing act. He really wanted to go under prosthetics, which he hadn't really done, I don't think, in any movie before.”

To get into character, Cage also worked on developing creepy-crawly mannerisms and a singsong voice, which added to the character's creepy aura.

Longlegs, which also stars Maika Monroe, Blair Underwood, Alicia Witt, and Kiernan Shipka, is now playing in theaters.

Kate Middleton reveals Prince George’s beloved ‘royal’ band

Kate Middleton reveals Prince George’s beloved ‘royal’ band
Anant Ambani, Radikha Merchant's fairytale wedding entry goes viral

Anant Ambani, Radikha Merchant's fairytale wedding entry goes viral

Anant Ambani presents branded watches to select guests worth BUMPER price

Anant Ambani presents branded watches to select guests worth BUMPER price

Chrissy Teigen compares John Legend's baby photo to Son Wren's

Chrissy Teigen compares John Legend's baby photo to Son Wren's

Entertainment News

Chrissy Teigen compares John Legend's baby photo to Son Wren's
Anant Ambani, Radikha Merchant's fairytale wedding entry goes viral
Chrissy Teigen compares John Legend's baby photo to Son Wren's
Anant Ambani presents branded watches to select guests worth BUMPER price
Chrissy Teigen compares John Legend's baby photo to Son Wren's
Chrissy Teigen compares John Legend's baby photo to Son Wren's
Chrissy Teigen compares John Legend's baby photo to Son Wren's
Richard Simmons' brother pays touching tribute to late fitness guru
Chrissy Teigen compares John Legend's baby photo to Son Wren's
Alec Baldwin expresses gratitude to fans after 'Rust' case verdict
Chrissy Teigen compares John Legend's baby photo to Son Wren's
Blake Lively's sends 'girl code' message to Ryan Reynolds during 'Deadpool’ press tour
Chrissy Teigen compares John Legend's baby photo to Son Wren's
Taylor Swift swallows bug AGAIN at Eras tour
Chrissy Teigen compares John Legend's baby photo to Son Wren's
Kim Kardashian, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan strike a selfie together at Ambani wedding
Chrissy Teigen compares John Legend's baby photo to Son Wren's
Donna Kelce to make acting debut in Hallmark's 'Holiday Touchdown A Chiefs Love Story'
Chrissy Teigen compares John Legend's baby photo to Son Wren's
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan proves she is a mother first at Anant-Radhika's 'Ashirwad' night
Chrissy Teigen compares John Legend's baby photo to Son Wren's
Roger Federer says THIS about his uncanny resemblance to Arbaaz Khan
Chrissy Teigen compares John Legend's baby photo to Son Wren's
Sajal Aly joins forces with Humayun Saeed in 'Main Manto Nahi Hoon'