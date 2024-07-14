'Longlegs' director spills beans on Nicolas Cage's transformation into serial killer

Longlegs director Osgood "Oz" Perkins has opened up about Nicolas Cage's intense preparation and transformation into the titular character in the new horror film.
In an exclusive interview with PEOPLE Magazine, Perkins revealed that Cage was hesitant to improvise and instead chose to stick to the script, showcasing his commitment to the role.
“I said, ‘You can say whatever you want.’ He said, ‘No, no, no. I just want to say what you've written. I don't want to change anything,’” he shared.
Perkins further added that he initially conceived Longlegs as a nod to The Silence of the Lambs, with Cage playing a serial killer similar to Anthony Hopkins' iconic Hannibal Lecter.
Through a collaborative effort with special makeup effects artist Harlow MacFarlane and Amazing Ape, Cage's character was brought to life.
Cage also underwent a significant transformation for the role, with Perkins noting that the actor “really wanted to do a disappearing act. He really wanted to go under prosthetics, which he hadn't really done, I don't think, in any movie before.”
To get into character, Cage also worked on developing creepy-crawly mannerisms and a singsong voice, which added to the character's creepy aura.
Longlegs, which also stars Maika Monroe, Blair Underwood, Alicia Witt, and Kiernan Shipka, is now playing in theaters.