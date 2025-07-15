Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco make first appearance after Justin album release

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco have made the first public appearance after Justin Bieber released is 7th album.
Last week, the pop icon ended his music hiatus by releasing a new album, Swag.
On Sunday night, July 13 Selena and Benny were spotted enjoying a romantic dinner date at Italian restaurant Giorgio Baldi in Santa Monica, California.
For the date night, the Only Murders In The Building star opted for an elegant all-black ensemble, pairing sleek slacks and a jacket with slip-on sandals, and complemented her outfit with a tasselled bag, subtle makeup, and nude nails.
On the other hand, Benny went for a ’70s look with loafers, a patterned button-down, and wide-leg pants.
The lovebirds’ appearance came after the songwriter gave an update on their wedding plans last week.
Benny said on Jake Shane‘s Therapuss podcast, “Honestly, I really want to take a little break. I’ve been working so much. I just want to lay in bed and forget what day it is because we’ve been in bed just watching stuff. Not usually, but with Selena, I can do it all day. She makes me want to hang out and cuddle, just watch things and have the best time ever.”
Notably, Benny and Selena started dating in 2023, and later on they got engaged in December 2024.