Anant Ambani presents branded watches to select guests worth BUMPER price

The newly married Anant Ambani graciously presents customized watches to his prime guests, who turned heads at the event in stylish fashion statements.
As per genuine sources, the watches costed a bomb amount of Rs 1.5crore each from the Swiss luxury brand Audemars Piguet.
A viral video featured the likes of Shah Rukh Khan, Ranveer Singh, Shikhar Pahariya, Veer Pahariya and others and other groomsmen showing off the elegant watches.
However, Netizens are not happy with Ambani's show of extreme luxury and spending as they bashed the family in the comments section of the leaked clip.
One wrote," Instead of this they could have helped to wipe out the student loan or the famers loan."
"And they say India is one of the poorest countries. Ambanis showing off their money like there is no tomorrow," the other penned.
"Now imagine how did he celebrated his bachelor party .. and what did he offered there," the third effused.
Reportedly, the watches flaunted by the guests sported a 41mm 18K pink gold case and a sapphire crystal backing with a crown which was screw-locked.
Moreover, the dial was a pink gold tapisserie with blue counters, pink-gold hour signs and illuminous Royal Oak hands.
Anant Ambani, the son of India's richest Mukesh Ambani, tied the knot with his longtime lover Radhika Merchant on July 12.