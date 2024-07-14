‘Young Sheldon’ stars set to star in ‘Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage’

The upcoming CBS series Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage is expanding its cast by bringing in familiar faces from Young Sheldon!
Executive producer Chuck Lorre confirmed on Saturday that Zoe Perry, Annie Potts, and Raegan Revord will join the show's premiere season.
To note, Perry, Potts, and Revord played the roles of Georgie's mother, grandmother, and sister, respectively in Young Sheldon, which aired from 2017 to 2024.
The spinoff, starring Montana Jordan as Georgie Cooper and Emily Osment as Mandy McAllister, follows the young couple's journey through marriage and parenthood.
While the executive producers remained tight-lipped about the details of their appearances, they promised that each will make a significant impact in season 1.
"We're going slowly on this," Lorre said. "There's a learning curve for us. But... Georgie's mother and sister and grandmother are very much part of this world
Moreover, Young Sheldon wrapped up its seventh and final season earlier this year, and now fans of the show are looking forward to a new chapter in the Big Bang Theory universe.
George & Mandy's First Marriage, a spinoff series, set to premiere on CBS on Thursday, October 17.