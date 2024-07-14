Entertainment

‘Young Sheldon’ stars set to star in ‘Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage’

George & Mandy's First Marriage, a spinoff series, set to premiere on CBS on Thursday, October 17

  • by Web Desk
  • July 14, 2024


The upcoming CBS series Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage is expanding its cast by bringing in familiar faces from Young Sheldon!

Executive producer Chuck Lorre confirmed on Saturday that Zoe Perry, Annie Potts, and Raegan Revord will join the show's premiere season.

To note, Perry, Potts, and Revord played the roles of Georgie's mother, grandmother, and sister, respectively in Young Sheldon, which aired from 2017 to 2024.

The spinoff, starring Montana Jordan as Georgie Cooper and Emily Osment as Mandy McAllister, follows the young couple's journey through marriage and parenthood.

While the executive producers remained tight-lipped about the details of their appearances, they promised that each will make a significant impact in season 1.

"We're going slowly on this," Lorre said. "There's a learning curve for us. But... Georgie's mother and sister and grandmother are very much part of this world

Moreover, Young Sheldon wrapped up its seventh and final season earlier this year, and now fans of the show are looking forward to a new chapter in the Big Bang Theory universe.

George & Mandy's First Marriage, a spinoff series, set to premiere on CBS on Thursday, October 17.

Princess Charlotte gets rare tennis racket from Barbora Krejčiková

Princess Charlotte gets rare tennis racket from Barbora Krejčiková
‘Barbie,’ Taylor Swift, Timothée Chalamet win big at Nickelodeon kids' Choice Awards 2024

‘Barbie,’ Taylor Swift, Timothée Chalamet win big at Nickelodeon kids' Choice Awards 2024
Who is Thomas Crooks? suspect in Donald Trump assassination attempt

Who is Thomas Crooks? suspect in Donald Trump assassination attempt
Princess Kate turns heads at Wimbledon finals with Charlotte amid recovery

Princess Kate turns heads at Wimbledon finals with Charlotte amid recovery

Entertainment News

Princess Kate turns heads at Wimbledon finals with Charlotte amid recovery
‘Barbie,’ Taylor Swift, Timothée Chalamet win big at Nickelodeon kids' Choice Awards 2024
Princess Kate turns heads at Wimbledon finals with Charlotte amid recovery
Anant Ambani, Radikha Merchant's fairytale wedding entry goes viral
Princess Kate turns heads at Wimbledon finals with Charlotte amid recovery
Anant Ambani presents branded watches to select guests worth BUMPER price
Princess Kate turns heads at Wimbledon finals with Charlotte amid recovery
Chrissy Teigen compares John Legend's baby photo to Son Wren's
Princess Kate turns heads at Wimbledon finals with Charlotte amid recovery
Richard Simmons' brother pays touching tribute to late fitness guru
Princess Kate turns heads at Wimbledon finals with Charlotte amid recovery
'Longlegs' director spills beans on Nicolas Cage's transformation into serial killer
Princess Kate turns heads at Wimbledon finals with Charlotte amid recovery
Alec Baldwin expresses gratitude to fans after 'Rust' case verdict
Princess Kate turns heads at Wimbledon finals with Charlotte amid recovery
Blake Lively's sends 'girl code' message to Ryan Reynolds during 'Deadpool’ press tour
Princess Kate turns heads at Wimbledon finals with Charlotte amid recovery
Taylor Swift swallows bug AGAIN at Eras tour
Princess Kate turns heads at Wimbledon finals with Charlotte amid recovery
Kim Kardashian, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan strike a selfie together at Ambani wedding
Princess Kate turns heads at Wimbledon finals with Charlotte amid recovery
Donna Kelce to make acting debut in Hallmark's 'Holiday Touchdown A Chiefs Love Story'
Princess Kate turns heads at Wimbledon finals with Charlotte amid recovery
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan proves she is a mother first at Anant-Radhika's 'Ashirwad' night