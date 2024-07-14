World

Who is Thomas Crooks? suspect in Donald Trump assassination attempt

Former US President Donald Trump got injured in an assassination attempt on Sunday, at a campaign rally

  • by Web Desk
  • July 14, 2024
Who is Thomas Crooks? suspect in Donald Trump assassination attempt
Who is Thomas Crooks? suspect in Donald Trump assassination attempt

The FBI identified 20-year-old Thomas Matthew Crooks of Bethel Park, Pennsylvania, as the suspect in Saturday's attempted assassination of former US President Donald Trump at a campaign rally.

As per Reuters, Crooks was shot and killed by the Secret Service after allegedly firing shots towards the stage where Trump was speaking in Butler, Pennsylvania.

Meanwhile, one rally attendee died, and two other spectators were critically injured.

While, Trump sustained a minor injury, being shot in the ear.

Who is Thomas Crooks? 

State voter records indicate that Crooks was a registered Republican, and the upcoming November 5 election would have been his first opportunity to vote in a presidential race.

Crooks lived about an hour away from Butler. The Federal Aviation Administration closed the airspace over Bethel Park for "special security reasons."

At age 17, Crooks made a $15 donation to ActBlue for the Progressive Turnout Project, a group that encourages Democrats to vote.

Crooks graduated from Bethel Park High School in 2022 and received a $500 "star award" from the National Math and Science Initiative.

Law enforcement officials had to use other methods to identify Crooks, as he carried no identification to the site of the shooting.

Kevin Rojek, FBI special agent in charge said, "We're looking at photographs right now and we're trying to run his DNA and get biometric confirmation."

Princess Charlotte gets rare tennis racket from Barbora Krejčiková

Princess Charlotte gets rare tennis racket from Barbora Krejčiková
‘Barbie,’ Taylor Swift, Timothée Chalamet win big at Nickelodeon kids' Choice Awards 2024

‘Barbie,’ Taylor Swift, Timothée Chalamet win big at Nickelodeon kids' Choice Awards 2024
Who is Thomas Crooks? suspect in Donald Trump assassination attempt

Who is Thomas Crooks? suspect in Donald Trump assassination attempt
Princess Kate turns heads at Wimbledon finals with Charlotte amid recovery

Princess Kate turns heads at Wimbledon finals with Charlotte amid recovery

World News

Princess Kate turns heads at Wimbledon finals with Charlotte amid recovery
Hamas remains in ceasefire talks despite Israeli attack
Princess Kate turns heads at Wimbledon finals with Charlotte amid recovery
World leader condemns shooting attack on Donald Trump
Princess Kate turns heads at Wimbledon finals with Charlotte amid recovery
Trump rally shooter identified as Thomas Matthew Crooks
Princess Kate turns heads at Wimbledon finals with Charlotte amid recovery
Donald Trump issues first statement after gun shot incident
Princess Kate turns heads at Wimbledon finals with Charlotte amid recovery
Joe Biden reaches out to Trump following rally shooting
Princess Kate turns heads at Wimbledon finals with Charlotte amid recovery
Trump Rally Shooting: Witness reports spotting shooter with rifle
Princess Kate turns heads at Wimbledon finals with Charlotte amid recovery
Donald Trump shot at Pennsylvania rally
Princess Kate turns heads at Wimbledon finals with Charlotte amid recovery
Iran's president-elect aims to improve relations with Europe
Princess Kate turns heads at Wimbledon finals with Charlotte amid recovery
Israeli airstrike in Gaza kills 71 Palestinians in designated humanitarian area
Princess Kate turns heads at Wimbledon finals with Charlotte amid recovery
School building collapse in Nigeria kills 21, injures 30
Princess Kate turns heads at Wimbledon finals with Charlotte amid recovery
Meta lifts restrictions on Donald Trump’s social media accounts
Princess Kate turns heads at Wimbledon finals with Charlotte amid recovery
ICJ to deliver opinion on legal implications of Israel's occupation of Palestine