Who is Thomas Crooks? suspect in Donald Trump assassination attempt

The FBI identified 20-year-old Thomas Matthew Crooks of Bethel Park, Pennsylvania, as the suspect in Saturday's attempted assassination of former US President Donald Trump at a campaign rally.
As per Reuters, Crooks was shot and killed by the Secret Service after allegedly firing shots towards the stage where Trump was speaking in Butler, Pennsylvania.
Meanwhile, one rally attendee died, and two other spectators were critically injured.
While, Trump sustained a minor injury, being shot in the ear.
Who is Thomas Crooks?
State voter records indicate that Crooks was a registered Republican, and the upcoming November 5 election would have been his first opportunity to vote in a presidential race.
Crooks lived about an hour away from Butler. The Federal Aviation Administration closed the airspace over Bethel Park for "special security reasons."
At age 17, Crooks made a $15 donation to ActBlue for the Progressive Turnout Project, a group that encourages Democrats to vote.
Crooks graduated from Bethel Park High School in 2022 and received a $500 "star award" from the National Math and Science Initiative.
Law enforcement officials had to use other methods to identify Crooks, as he carried no identification to the site of the shooting.
Kevin Rojek, FBI special agent in charge said, "We're looking at photographs right now and we're trying to run his DNA and get biometric confirmation."