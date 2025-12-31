Taylor Swift spreads holiday joy with generous donation

Taylor Swift is trying to spread holiday joy by giving generous donation to meaningful charities.
On Tuesday, December 30, Vanderbilt University Medical Center announced that the 14-times Grammy winner gave money to both the hospital and its Adolescent and Young Adult (AYA) Cancer Program.
The chair of the Department of Pediatrics at Vanderbilt Health, Juan C. Salazar, said in an official statement, “We are so grateful to Taylor Swift for her generous gifts to Monroe Carell. She is a true partner as we strive to provide a brighter, healthier future for the children and communities we serve.”
He added, "These gifts are so timely — of course, it is the holiday season, when a hospital stay is especially tough. And we are also seeing continued increases in the number of patients and families who turn to us for care. This makes a difference for us all.”
Another statement from the hospital highlighted Taylor’s AYA Cancer Program donation specifically.
The director of the Division of Pediatric Hematology and Oncology at Monroe Carell stated, “The future of adolescent and young adult cancer research and care is full of progress and possibilities because of the generosity of donors like Taylor Swift.”
To note, Taylor Swift is known for donating to charities and other meaningful foundations.