Carlos Alcaraz defeats Novak Djokovic to retain Wimbledon title

Carlos Alcaraz becomes the fourth player in the Open Era to win four Grand Slams by the age of 21

  • by Web Desk
  • July 14, 2024
Carlos Alcaraz overpowered seven-time champion Novak Djokovic in straight sets to retain his Wimbledon title on Sunday, July 14.

The Spanish third seed showcased a mix of power and finesse to win 6-2, 6-2, 7-6 (7/4), earning the fourth Grand Slam of his young career.

This victory makes Alcaraz the fourth player in the Open Era to win four Grand Slams by the age of 21, joining Boris Becker, Bjorn Borg, and Mats Wilander.

He is also the sixth man to win both the French Open and Wimbledon back to back.

Djokovic, 37, who recently had knee surgery, aimed to win his 25th Grand Slam title, which would have set a new record.

However, he struggled under the Centre Court sunshine as Alcaraz dominated from the baseline and impressed with his drop shots.

Alcaraz seized control early, winning a 14-minute first game and breaking Djokovic’s serve. He continued to dominate, taking the first set 6-2.

In the second set, Alcaraz broke Djokovic’s serve again in the first game and eventually went up 5-2 before closing out the set.

The third set saw Djokovic showing signs of a comeback, saving break points and managing to break Alcaraz’s serve for the first time in the match.

However, Alcaraz maintained his composure, and the set went to a tie-break.

Djokovic’s forehand went wide, giving Alcaraz a 5-3 lead, and the Spaniard clinched the title on his fourth championship point.

He will now focus on the Paris Olympics, aiming to win his first gold medal.

Sports News

PCB staunchly committed to hosting Champions Trophy 2025 in Pakistan
Euro 2024 final showdown: Spain vs. England, time, venue, and stats
Lionel Messi shares a heartfelt post ahead of Copa America finals
PCB denies Naseem Shah NOC for The Hundred 2024
Rohit Sharma stuns fans with 'stylish' look at Wimbledon
Sachin Tendulkar pays heartfelt tribute to James Anderson on his retirement
Gautam Gambhir shares ‘selection strategy’ after head coach appointment
Ben Stokes achieves 'historic milestone' in Test cricket against West Indies
James Anderson tears up as he concludes career after England's win
Virat Kohli wins over Shahid Afridi’s heart: ‘My favourite player’
Patrick Mahomes takes home best male athlete award at 2024 ESPYS
Jasmine Paolini qualifies for second consecutive Grand Slam