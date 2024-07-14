Carlos Alcaraz defeats Novak Djokovic to retain Wimbledon title

Carlos Alcaraz overpowered seven-time champion Novak Djokovic in straight sets to retain his Wimbledon title on Sunday, July 14.
The Spanish third seed showcased a mix of power and finesse to win 6-2, 6-2, 7-6 (7/4), earning the fourth Grand Slam of his young career.
This victory makes Alcaraz the fourth player in the Open Era to win four Grand Slams by the age of 21, joining Boris Becker, Bjorn Borg, and Mats Wilander.
He is also the sixth man to win both the French Open and Wimbledon back to back.
Djokovic, 37, who recently had knee surgery, aimed to win his 25th Grand Slam title, which would have set a new record.
However, he struggled under the Centre Court sunshine as Alcaraz dominated from the baseline and impressed with his drop shots.
Alcaraz seized control early, winning a 14-minute first game and breaking Djokovic’s serve. He continued to dominate, taking the first set 6-2.
In the second set, Alcaraz broke Djokovic’s serve again in the first game and eventually went up 5-2 before closing out the set.
The third set saw Djokovic showing signs of a comeback, saving break points and managing to break Alcaraz’s serve for the first time in the match.
However, Alcaraz maintained his composure, and the set went to a tie-break.
Djokovic’s forehand went wide, giving Alcaraz a 5-3 lead, and the Spaniard clinched the title on his fourth championship point.
He will now focus on the Paris Olympics, aiming to win his first gold medal.