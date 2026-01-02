Anthony Joshua’s driver charged after deadly SUV crash in Nigeria

Anthony Joshua's driver has been charged after a tragic car crash in Nigeria that injured the boxer and killed two of his close friend.
The 46-year-old Adeniyi Mobolaji Kayode was charged at the Sagamu Magistrate Court on Friday, January 2.
The former British heavyweight boxing champion was riding in the back seat of a black Lexus when the SUV collided with a stationary truck on a busy highway.
The accident occurred around midday on the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway near Sagamu in Ogun State.
Joshua sustained minor injuries and was taken to the hospital for treatment while his personal trainer Latif Ayodele and strength coach Sina Ghami were killed.
Matchroom, which promotes Joshua, and 258 MGT, his management company said in a joint statement, “With profound sadness, it has been confirmed that two close friends and team members Sina Ghami and Latif Ayodele have tragically passed away."
As per multiple reports, Kayode faced four charges that include causing death by dangerous driving, reckless and negligent driving, driving without due care and driving without a valid driver's licence.
Videos shared on social media at that time showed Joshua looking dazed and in pain as he was assisted out of the damaged vehicle.
Joshua had recently beaten YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul in a bout in Miami while his long-awaited clash with Tyson Fury could be delayed due to the tragic incident.