  By Bushra Saleem
Luke Littler silences crowd, cruises to World Darts Championship final

Littler dominates Searle, edges closer to £1m jackpot after world darts semi-final spot

  • By Bushra Saleem
Luke Littler believes he will be able to stand alongside the giants of the game if he wins a second successive World Championship title.

According to Independent, the precocious teenager looks unstoppable as he reached a third successive final at Alexandra Palace with a 6-1 demolition of Ryan Searle in the last four.

Few will back against him lifting the Sid Waddell Trophy on Saturday night, which will see him become the first man to win back-to-back titles since Gary Anderson a decade ago.

Littler is dominating the sport in the same way Phil Taylor did for the best part of 20 years and Michael van Gerwen did during the mid-2010s.

Littler said, “Obviously in their primes, they were just absolutely unbelievable. I was watching it as a kid. With what I’ve done, I can near enough say I’m playing just as well, with the titles, the averages, the amount of nine-darters on TV. Maybe if I get tomorrow, then I might be on my same level.”

“I’ve got every right to think I can, but I never, ever say I’m going to win it. Never, ever. I never say I’m going to win this and that. We’ll just see how the darts go, because one day it’s different,” he added.

If Littler does become champion, and it is going to take something special to stop him, he would collect a record £1million prize.

