Harry Kane’s net worth hits record high in 2025

Harry Kane has enjoyed a big boost in his net worth this year!
According to the MailUK, the Bayern Munich striker is now valued at over £100 million.
Kane was reported to be worth £100 million in May 2025 and since then his money and assists have continued to increase further.
Since moving from Tottenham to Bayern in 2023, he has scored an outstanding 115 goals in 120 matches.
As per the outlet, Kane's earnings and investments beyond football are also growing strongly.
His image rights company, which manages earnings from his name and likeness was worth £11 million and his property investment company had £15 million in assets.
Kane earned around £400,000 per week in Germany, which could total over £86 million before tax over his four-year contract.
In addition to his football salary, Kane’s property accounts show he had £2.2 million in cash and £15 million invested in property in the previous year.
However his financial accounts for 2025 have not yet been published.
Regarded as one of the best strikers of his generation, he is Tottenham Hotspur's all-time top goalscorer (280), England's all-time top goalscorer (78) and the highest-scoring English player in the UEFA Champions League (45).
The player has sponsorship and endorsement deals with well-known companies like Nike, Mars, Skechers and German company 3Bears Foods GmbH.