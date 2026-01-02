Sports
  • By Hania Jamil
Sports

Venus Williams makes Australian Open history with wild card entry

The American tennis player is set to return to the Australian Open after tying the knot with Andrea Preti

  • By Hania Jamil
Venus Williams makes Australian Open history with wild card entry
Venus Williams makes Australian Open history with wild card entry 

Venus Williams is set to return to the Australian Open for the first time in five years!

The seven-time Grand Slam singles champion was given a wild-card entry for the tournament, which is set to begin on January 18. She will become the oldest woman to compete in the tournament's main draw.

Williams first appeared in the Australian Open in 1998, when she defeated her younger sister, Serena Williams, in the second round before losing in the quarterfinals to Lindsay Davenport.

Her last appearance at Melbourne Park was in 2021.

Williams announced in November that she would be playing at a WTA tournament in Auckland, New Zealand, which is two weeks before the Australian Open.

The 45-year-old, who holds a 54-21 record at Melbourne Park across her career, is set to break a record held by Japanese player Kimiko Date, who was 44 when she participated in the event in 2015.

Moreover, the news of Williams' appearance came shortly after she tied the knot with actor and model Andrea Preti in a ceremony at Palm Beach, three months after the two got hitched in Italy.

Australian cricketer Usman Khawaja confirms retirement, calls out racial bias

Australian cricketer Usman Khawaja confirms retirement, calls out racial bias
Cristiano Ronaldo, Beckham comparison fuels Manchester United transfer buzz

Cristiano Ronaldo, Beckham comparison fuels Manchester United transfer buzz
Enzo Maresca part ways with Chelsea in shocking move

Enzo Maresca part ways with Chelsea in shocking move

Stefanos Tsitsipas reveals toughest period of his career

Stefanos Tsitsipas reveals toughest period of his career
PlayStation plus games announced for January 2025

PlayStation plus games announced for January 2025
Sabalenka calls for 'Battle of the Sexes' rematch with Kyrgios, demands fairer rules

Sabalenka calls for 'Battle of the Sexes' rematch with Kyrgios, demands fairer rules
Jannik Sinner shares honest take on ‘incredible highs, difficult lows’ in 2025

Jannik Sinner shares honest take on ‘incredible highs, difficult lows’ in 2025
Best video games of 2025: Here are top picks for e-sports fans

Best video games of 2025: Here are top picks for e-sports fans
Anthony Joshua pays heartbreaking visit to funeral home after horror crash

Anthony Joshua pays heartbreaking visit to funeral home after horror crash
'Chivalry II' Epic Games store’s December 31 free mystery game

'Chivalry II' Epic Games store’s December 31 free mystery game
Virat Kohli rings in 2026 with wife Anushka Sharma in 'joyful' way

Virat Kohli rings in 2026 with wife Anushka Sharma in 'joyful' way
Top football players of 2025: From rising stars to veteran legends

Top football players of 2025: From rising stars to veteran legends

Popular News

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle in talks to produce Princess Diana biopic?

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle in talks to produce Princess Diana biopic?
55 minutes ago
Triptii Dimri receives love from rumored beau Sam on her ‘Spirit’s first look

Triptii Dimri receives love from rumored beau Sam on her ‘Spirit’s first look
2 hours ago
Venus Williams makes Australian Open history with wild card entry

Venus Williams makes Australian Open history with wild card entry

2 hours ago