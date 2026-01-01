Sports
  • By Fatima Nadeem
Enzo Maresca part ways with Chelsea in shocking move

Chelsea and Enzo Maresca have agreed to part ways with mutual understanding

Chelsea have parted ways with manager Enzo Maresca following a breakdown in his relationship with the club's board.

The 45-year-old leaves the club less than six months after guiding Chelsea to victory in the Club World Cup during his first season at Stamford Bridge.

The club said in a statement, noting, “Chelsea Football Club and head coach Enzo Maresca have parted company. During his time at the club, Enzo led the team to success in the Uefa Conference League and the Fifa Club World Cup. Those achievements will remain an important part of the club’s recent history, and we thank him for his contributions to the club."

It added, “With key objectives still to play for across four competitions including qualification for Champions League football, Enzo and the club believe a change gives the team the best chance of getting the season back on track. We wish Enzo well for the future.”

Maresca, whose contract was supposed to last until 2029 led the team to a top-tour league finish and winning both the UEFA Conference League and the Club World Cup in his first year.

However, Chelsea have not announced who will manage the team for Sunday's crucial match against Manchester United but Willy Caballero will probably take charge since he has already filled in for Maresca before.

