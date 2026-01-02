Sports
  • By Fatima Nadeem
Sports

Who will replace Enzo Maresca at Chelsea? Top candidates emerge

Chelsea have parted ways with manager Enzo Maresca less than six months into his tenure

  • By Fatima Nadeem
Who will replace Enzo Maresca at Chelsea? Top candidates emerge
Who will replace Enzo Maresca at Chelsea? Top candidates emerge

Chelsea are currently on the hunt to find their new manager after parting ways with manager Enzo Maresca following a breakdown in his relationship with the club's board.

The 45-year-old leaves the club less than six months after guiding Chelsea to victory in the Club World Cup during his first season at Stamford Bridge.

Announcing the decision, the club said in a statement on Thursday, January 1 that "with key objectives still to play for across four competitions including qualification for Champions League football, Enzo and the club believe a change gives the team the best chance of getting the season back on track. We wish Enzo well for the future.”

However, Chelsea itself has not announced who will manage the team after Enzo, but some potential candidates for the managerial role have been suggested by GOAL.

According to the outlet, the leading candidate for the role is Rosenior, who is currently managing Chelsea’s sister club, Strasbourg.

Since taking over in July 2024, he helped the team finish seventh in France’s Ligue 1, earning a spot in European competitions and they also finished first in the group stage of this season’s Conference League.

Other potential candidates for the role include Andoni Iraola, Kieran McKenna, Francesco Farioli, Roberto De Zerbi, Frank Lampard, Cesc Fabregas and Oliver Glasner.

Harry Kane’s net worth hits record high in 2025

Harry Kane’s net worth hits record high in 2025
Venus Williams makes Australian Open history with wild card entry

Venus Williams makes Australian Open history with wild card entry

Australian cricketer Usman Khawaja confirms retirement, calls out racial bias

Australian cricketer Usman Khawaja confirms retirement, calls out racial bias
Cristiano Ronaldo, Beckham comparison fuels Manchester United transfer buzz

Cristiano Ronaldo, Beckham comparison fuels Manchester United transfer buzz
Enzo Maresca part ways with Chelsea in shocking move

Enzo Maresca part ways with Chelsea in shocking move

Stefanos Tsitsipas reveals toughest period of his career

Stefanos Tsitsipas reveals toughest period of his career
PlayStation plus games announced for January 2025

PlayStation plus games announced for January 2025
Sabalenka calls for 'Battle of the Sexes' rematch with Kyrgios, demands fairer rules

Sabalenka calls for 'Battle of the Sexes' rematch with Kyrgios, demands fairer rules
Jannik Sinner shares honest take on ‘incredible highs, difficult lows’ in 2025

Jannik Sinner shares honest take on ‘incredible highs, difficult lows’ in 2025
Best video games of 2025: Here are top picks for e-sports fans

Best video games of 2025: Here are top picks for e-sports fans
Anthony Joshua pays heartbreaking visit to funeral home after horror crash

Anthony Joshua pays heartbreaking visit to funeral home after horror crash
'Chivalry II' Epic Games store’s December 31 free mystery game

'Chivalry II' Epic Games store’s December 31 free mystery game

Popular News

BTS confirms full-group comeback with highly-anticipated musical album

BTS confirms full-group comeback with highly-anticipated musical album
52 minutes ago
CES 2026: Here's what to expect from biggest tech event

CES 2026: Here's what to expect from biggest tech event
18 minutes ago
Ranbir Kapoor shares unique meaning behind brand name ARKS

Ranbir Kapoor shares unique meaning behind brand name ARKS
an hour ago