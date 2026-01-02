Who will replace Enzo Maresca at Chelsea? Top candidates emerge

Chelsea are currently on the hunt to find their new manager after parting ways with manager Enzo Maresca following a breakdown in his relationship with the club's board.
The 45-year-old leaves the club less than six months after guiding Chelsea to victory in the Club World Cup during his first season at Stamford Bridge.
Announcing the decision, the club said in a statement on Thursday, January 1 that "with key objectives still to play for across four competitions including qualification for Champions League football, Enzo and the club believe a change gives the team the best chance of getting the season back on track. We wish Enzo well for the future.”
However, Chelsea itself has not announced who will manage the team after Enzo, but some potential candidates for the managerial role have been suggested by GOAL.
According to the outlet, the leading candidate for the role is Rosenior, who is currently managing Chelsea’s sister club, Strasbourg.
Since taking over in July 2024, he helped the team finish seventh in France’s Ligue 1, earning a spot in European competitions and they also finished first in the group stage of this season’s Conference League.
Other potential candidates for the role include Andoni Iraola, Kieran McKenna, Francesco Farioli, Roberto De Zerbi, Frank Lampard, Cesc Fabregas and Oliver Glasner.