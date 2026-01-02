Australian cricketer Usman Khawaja confirms retirement, calls out racial bias

Usman Khawaja, the first Muslim to play cricket for Australia, has announced his plans for retirement after the Ashes finale.
On Friday, January 2, Khawaja said he will retire from international cricket after the fifth and final Ashes game against England while slamming the racial stereotyping he faced in his 15-year career.
The final match would be an 88th Test for the left-hander, marking an end to his remarkable career, which began after he made his debut at the Sydney Cricket Ground in 2011, also against England.
"The number one emotion is contentment. I'm very lucky to have played so many games for Australia the way I have," Khawaja said. "I hope I have inspired people along the way."
Describing himself as a proud Muslim coloured boy from Pakistan, the 39-year-old highlighted the doubts that were cast upon him before he began his career, adding, "Look at me now, and you can do the same."
Khawaja immigrated to Australia from Islamabad, Pakistan, as a child and became the country's first Pakistan-born and first Muslim national player.
At one point, he was the only Asian first-class player in Australia and has been credited as a role model who opened doors for others.
"Usman has made a huge contribution to Australian cricket both through his outstanding achievements as one of our most stylish and resilient batters since his Test debut 15 years ago, and off field, particularly through the Usman Khawaja Foundation," said Todd Greenberg, the Cricket Australia CEO, said.
"On behalf of Australian cricket, I would like to thank and congratulate Usman for all he has achieved."
Khawaja's foundation helps youths from refugee, immigrant, Indigenous, and poor socioeconomic backgrounds through introductory cricket programmes and educational support.
Khawaja, a qualified pilot, has accumulated 6,206 runs in Test cricket with 16 centuries, averaging 43.39.
He smashed a career-high 232 against Sri Lanka a year ago but has not made three figures since.
The current Ashes series has been less than ideal for the veteran batsman, who has come under scrutiny.
He injured his back in the first Test in Perth and was replaced as opener in the second innings by Travis Head, who blasted a match-winning century.
Furthermore, Khawaja was not part of the squad at Brisbane and was not named for the third Test in Adelaide, only to get a chance when Steve Smith dropped out ill just before the toss.
He came in at number four and hit 82 and 40 before making 29 and 0 in the fourth Test at Melbourne.
"I'm glad I get to leave on my own terms, with a little bit of dignity, and go out at the SCG where I love," he said, while expressing frustration at how he was treated.
He called out the media and past players' reaction when he hurt himself in Perth, noting that the scrutiny went on for five days.
"The way everyone came out at me about my preparation, 'He's not committed to the team. Only worried about himself. Playing a golf competition. He's selfish, he didn't train hard enough. He’s lazy’.
"These are the same racial stereotypes [I thought we had moved past]. But obviously we haven't fully moved past that. I haven't seen anyone treated like that in the Australian cricket team before," Khawaja shared.
Notably, Usman Khawaja also played 40 one-dayers and nine Twenty20 internationals.