Cristiano Ronaldo falls behind Messi in Raúl’s all-time football rankings

Raúl, a Spanish international, is a football legend for both Spain and Real Madrid

Real Madrid legend Raúl González Blanco has recently shared his thoughts on the all-time greats of football.

In a surprising twist, Raúl ranked Lionel Messi ahead of football legends, including Cristiano Ronaldo.

In a recent interview with EDYYN, he openly praised Lionel Messi saying that he believed Messi is the best player.

“I've been fortunate to play with players like [Zinedine] Zidane, Cristiano [Ronaldo], Ronaldo, [Luís] Figo… but I think Messi is the best, he's very different,” Raúl continued.

Raúl, a Spanish international, is a football legend for both Spain and Real Madrid.

He added, “He makes everything look easy, things you see as impossible, he makes them look easy, as if he were playing with his friends in the street.”

Raúl scored 323 goals in 714 appearances for Real Madrid and played alongside Ronaldo.

Both Messi and Ronaldo are undoubtedly recognize as the greatest footballers and for the past two decades, both the football stars have been competing to be called the greatest footballer of all time.

In addition to this, Messi has signed a new contract with Inter Miami that will keep him at the club until 2028 while Ronaldo has also extended his contract with Al-Nassr until June 2027.

