Cristiano Ronaldo, Beckham comparison fuels Manchester United transfer buzz

Manchester United are on the hunt for their next superstar, a player with the potential to leave iconic legacy as Cristiano Ronaldo and David Beckham.
The name on their radar is Ghana international Antoined Semenyo who is expected to leave Bournemouth in the January transfer window.
United are competing with other clubs in a £65 million ($87 million) deal to sign the player, according to GOAL.
As per the outlet, Liverpool are said to be interested especially given the uncertainty about Mohamed Salah's future at the club.
Meanwhile, Dwight Yorke, Trinidadian football coach encouraged United to act quickly and sign the winger.
Yorke also compared Semenyo’s potential to past United wingers and forwards, linking him to club legends like Andrei Kanchelskis, Ryan Giggs, Beckham, Ronaldo and Antonio Valencia.
“It’s been key to United’s success over the years. Andrei Kanchelskis, to Ryan Giggs, to David Beckham, to Cristiano Ronaldo, to Antonio Valencia, those type of players always get the ball, take it really high and deep into the opposition half. That's what he would bring as well as goals and his creativity. I think he'll be an exceptional player, but not as a wing-back," the former football star told PokerScout.
Yorke added, "I would suggest an initial conversation, but he's certainly a player that not just United, but City and everybody else would love to have in their team at this present time.”
The United are currently in sixth place in the Premier League, struggling with inconsistent performances.