Timothée Chalamet accused of ‘cruel frat boy’ behavior on set

  • by Web Desk
  • July 14, 2024
Timothée Chalamet may be a goofy, shy, and smiley personality both on-screen and in public, but insiders claim it’s all acting because his real face is anything but sensitive.

Movie industry personnel who worked with the actor on his forthcoming Bob Dylan biopic named A Complete Unknown have professed that he’s a “hyper paranoid diva.”

According to Daily Mail, crew members have accused of Timothée Chalamet displaying “toxic frat boy” behavior on-set with frequent complaints piling up on his door.

“He was hyper-paranoid. We were not allowed to make eye contact with him or introduce ourselves,” a source said.

In some unsavory moments shared about the star, one alleged that he became enraged and cursed at a production assistant, who accidently snapped him in a solar eclipse picture.

Only 20 minutes later, the movie producers sent a stern warning to all of cast and crew, asking them not to use cell phone anywhere around Timothée Chalamet.

Another instance was when he “seized a restroom trailer for himself,” building massive lines of people outside other facility trailers on a very busy day of filming with 270+ people at the shoot site.

An insider reported that the celebrity “hated when the crew watched rehearsals” and particular despised “stand-in actors” because they were a potential threat to his privacy.

“He just didn’t care about anyone else except himself,” an undisclosed person stated.

