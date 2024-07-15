Katy Perry trolled for using incorrect England flag in Euro finale wish

Katy Perry is making followers roll their eyes once again!
In her good luck wish to team England right before the Euro 2024 finale on Sunday, July 14, she made quite an inexcusable blunder, instantly making users sigh on X.
The singer wrote, “FOOTBALL IS COMING HOME,” on the social media website, but squashed her big show of enthusiasm by using the incorrect flag for England.
Seemingly, Katy Perry got confused while picking emojis as she used the banner for United Kingdom instead.
It’s either that or the vocalist is mixing these two nations up, as per Daily Mail.
Taking the matter in their own hands before any clarification could be offered, fans quickly started schooling the Roar singer.
One wrote, “Thanks sis, next time try to use the correct flag.”
Another suggested, “Quite sure that the rest of the UK won’t be cheering for England.”
“England not equal to United Kingdom,” someone raised an informed eyebrow.
While Katy Perry’s other plans for the grand football battle aren’t known yet, fans will surely find out once the game kicks off in Berlin at 8 pm.