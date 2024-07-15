Hollywood

Katy Perry trolled for using incorrect England flag in Euro finale wish

Katy Perry confused England with another country

  • by Web Desk
  • July 15, 2024
Katy Perry confused England with another country
Katy Perry confused England with another country

Katy Perry is making followers roll their eyes once again!

In her good luck wish to team England right before the Euro 2024 finale on Sunday, July 14, she made quite an inexcusable blunder, instantly making users sigh on X.

The singer wrote, “FOOTBALL IS COMING HOME,” on the social media website, but squashed her big show of enthusiasm by using the incorrect flag for England.

Seemingly, Katy Perry got confused while picking emojis as she used the banner for United Kingdom instead.

It’s either that or the vocalist is mixing these two nations up, as per Daily Mail.

Taking the matter in their own hands before any clarification could be offered, fans quickly started schooling the Roar singer.

One wrote, “Thanks sis, next time try to use the correct flag.”

Another suggested, “Quite sure that the rest of the UK won’t be cheering for England.”

“England not equal to United Kingdom,” someone raised an informed eyebrow.

While Katy Perry’s other plans for the grand football battle aren’t known yet, fans will surely find out once the game kicks off in Berlin at 8 pm.

Katy Perry trolled for using incorrect England flag in Euro finale wish

Katy Perry trolled for using incorrect England flag in Euro finale wish
Prince William arrives at Euro finale with Prince George

Prince William arrives at Euro finale with Prince George
Melania Trump condemns attempted assassination of Donald Trump

Melania Trump condemns attempted assassination of Donald Trump
Shannen Doherty was seen enjoying life just days before death

Shannen Doherty was seen enjoying life just days before death

Hollywood News

Shannen Doherty was seen enjoying life just days before death
Shannen Doherty was seen enjoying life just days before death
Shannen Doherty was seen enjoying life just days before death
Timothée Chalamet accused of ‘cruel frat boy’ behavior on set
Shannen Doherty was seen enjoying life just days before death
Graziano Di Prima used to ‘kick, hit’ Zara McDermott during ‘Strictly’
Shannen Doherty was seen enjoying life just days before death
Paul Mescal can ‘use’ Gracie Abrams to climb ladder of fame
Shannen Doherty was seen enjoying life just days before death
Harrison Butker hits back hard at Serena William’s ESPY diss
Shannen Doherty was seen enjoying life just days before death
Eminem’s tear-jerking ‘Temporary’ features daughter Hailie’s childhood audio
Shannen Doherty was seen enjoying life just days before death
Harry Styles’ new mullet look doesn’t make the cut for fans
Shannen Doherty was seen enjoying life just days before death
Amber Heard’s investigator explains why he started favoring Johnny Depp
Shannen Doherty was seen enjoying life just days before death
‘Captain America: Brave New World’ trailer receive massive backlash
Shannen Doherty was seen enjoying life just days before death
Eminem reveals best way to listen to new album 'Death of Slim Shady'
Shannen Doherty was seen enjoying life just days before death
Dua Lipa makes major announcement about Radical Optimism tour
Shannen Doherty was seen enjoying life just days before death
Blake Lively accidently reveals she was Ryan Reynolds' ‘inspo' in ‘Deadpool 3’