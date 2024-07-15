Prince William arrives at Euro finale with Prince George

Prince William has at last arrived at the Olympiastadion Berlin stadium to watch team England engage in the final Euro tournament battle set against players from Spain.
Of course, the Prince of Wales hasn’t made a glittering entry alone because the other football fan from the royal family, son Prince George, tagged alongside as a special guest.
It’s only now that this clash will turn into something extra magnificent since Prince William puts on quite a live show for spectators watching these games.
Just at the July 6 quarter final next to Switzerland, he was observed in an extremely highly strung mood by pulling on faces and punching the air out of the match’s intensity.
Since the Prince of Wales is not only an ardent lover of soccer, but the president of the Football Association as well, this behavior is rightly expected from him.
Especially because this is one such rare time that he winds his regality down to enjoy sports like a normal fan.
No less is his youngling, Prince George, who is usually spotted scoring equally fraught expressions in the VIP box.