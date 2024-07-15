Royal

Prince William arrives at Euro finale with Prince George

Prince William has at last arrived at the Olympiastadion Berlin stadium to watch team England engage in the final Euro tournament battle set against players from Spain.

Of course, the Prince of Wales hasn’t made a glittering entry alone because the other football fan from the royal family, son Prince George, tagged alongside as a special guest.

It’s only now that this clash will turn into something extra magnificent since Prince William puts on quite a live show for spectators watching these games.

Just at the July 6 quarter final next to Switzerland, he was observed in an extremely highly strung mood by pulling on faces and punching the air out of the match’s intensity.

Since the Prince of Wales is not only an ardent lover of soccer, but the president of the Football Association as well, this behavior is rightly expected from him.

Especially because this is one such rare time that he winds his regality down to enjoy sports like a normal fan.

No less is his youngling, Prince George, who is usually spotted scoring equally fraught expressions in the VIP box.

Kate Middleton hands Wimbledon trophy to Carlos Alcaraz
Princess Charlotte gets rare tennis racket from Barbora Krejčiková
Princess Kate turns heads at Wimbledon finals with Charlotte amid recovery
Kate Middleton applauded with standing ovation at Wimbledon
Kate Middleton reveals Prince George’s beloved ‘royal’ band
Zara Tindall plans for public duties revealed after Princess Anne's injury
Prince William falls for ‘Uncensored Big Willy’ trap at RAF Valley
Prince William supported by Peter Philips’ girlfriend dressing up for him
Prince William begs England for ‘one last push’ ahead of Euro finale
Prince William, Kate Middleton welcome Princess Anne back to royal duties
Meghan Markle’s Wimbledon visit hinted after Kate Middleton
Kate Middleton may grace men's final at Wimbledon amid cancer battle