Explosives found in car of gunman who targeted Donald Trump at rally 

Former US President Donald Trump was shot in the ear during an attempted assassination at a campaign rally

  • July 15, 2024
The gunman who opened fire at a Donald Trump rally had explosives in his car, US media reported on Sunday.

Both The Wall Street Journal and CNN revealed that explosive materials were discovered in a vehicle belonging to the shooter, identified as 20-year-old Thomas Matthew Crooks from Bethel Park, Pennsylvania.

The car was reportedly parked near the rally venue in Butler, Pennsylvania.

Reuters reported that Crooks was shot and killed by the Secret Service after he allegedly fired shots toward the stage where Trump was speaking.

The incident resulted in the death of one rally attendee, while two others were critically injured.

While, Trump sustained a minor injury, having been shot in the ear.

Crooks resided approximately an hour away from Butler. In response to the event, the Federal Aviation Administration closed the airspace over Bethel Park for "special security reasons."

At age 17, Crooks made a $15 donation to ActBlue for the Progressive Turnout Project, a group focused on encouraging Democratic voter turnout.

He graduated from Bethel Park High School in 2022 and received a $500 "star award" from the National Math and Science Initiative.

