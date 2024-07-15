Are you ignoring the side effects of your daily caffeine intake?

Health

Explore how much caffeine is considered excessive, and what are the risks associated with overconsumption?

  by Web Desk
  • July 15, 2024
Whether it's a morning latte, an afternoon tea, or an energy drink, caffeine is a staple in many people's daily routines.

This natural stimulant can provide the much-needed boost to help us power through the day.

But how much caffeine is considered excessive, and what are the risks associated with overconsumption?

Caffeine stimulates the brain and nervous system, increasing alertness and activity levels.

It triggers the release of hormones like cortisol and adrenaline while temporarily blocking neurotransmitters that affect sleep, cognition, and memory.

This can leave consumers feeling more awake and focused, but there are limits to how much caffeine our bodies can handle at once.

The European Food Safety Authority (EFSA) advises that healthy individuals should not exceed 200 mg of caffeine in a single beverage and should limit daily intake to 400 mg.

The body typically takes between two to 12 hours to metabolize half of the caffeine consumed.

Kenneth Jacobson from the National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases notes, "Providers aren’t always aware of the caffeine levels in their drinks," highlighting the variability in espresso and energy drinks, which can contain between 250 mg and 700 mg of caffeine.

Moreover, overindulging in caffeine can lead to jitteriness, increased adrenaline levels, and elevated blood pressure.

Common side effects include headaches and, for those sensitive to caffeine, heart palpitations. 

