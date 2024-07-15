Shannen Doherty's ‘Beverly Hills, 90210’ co-stars share touching farewells

Shannen Doherty’s Beverly Hills, 90210 co-stars are grieving her loss.
Shannen, who played the character of Brenda Walshin the hit show, passed away on Saturday after battling cancer.
On Sunday, Jason Priestley paid a touching tribute to his on-screen twin in an Instagram post.
Jason posted a picture of their characters Brandon and Brenda Walsh hugging at their high school graduation and penned, "Shocked and saddened to hear about the passing of my friend Shannen.”
He added, "She was a force of nature and I will miss her. Sending love and light to her family in this dark time."
Another cast member Brian Austin Green remembered the late star on his official social media account.
Brian captioned the post, "Shan. My sister... You loved me through everything. You were a big part of my understanding of love. I'll miss you more than I know how to process right now. Thank you for the gift of you."
Jennie Garth also posted a lengthy message for her former costar, Shannen.
Jennie called her the “strongest” person she has ever met.