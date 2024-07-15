‘Charmed’ star Rose McGowan lead tribute after Shannen Doherty's death

Shannen Doherty received emotional tributes from her Charmed co-stars after she passed away on Saturday.
Shannen, who starred as Prudence Halliwell in the series until 2001, left the entertainment industry mourning after battling cancer for 13 years.
Charmed main leads Rose McGowan, Alyssa Milano, Brian Krause and Ted King have honoured their late co-star.
Rose admitted that Shannen had the "heart of a lion" in her tribute post.
She penned on Sunday, "Passion for craft is often mislabeled as trouble. Shannen was passion. I met her in the 90s and was awed. Getting to really know her later in life, a beautiful gift. This woman fought to live.”
Rose further wrote, "Shannen knew how to be a star because she was one since childhood. Her work ethic inspiring to the end. Shannen’s great love for directing, for acting, Holly, her friends, her parents, dog and her beloved fans was legendary."
Ted King, who joined the late star as her love interest in the first season of the series posted a picture from Charmed.
He captioned the post,"We created a special television couple for the ages. My heart goes out to your family. Rest in peace Shannen, rest in peace."