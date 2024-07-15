‘House of the Dragon’ Star Tom Glynn-Carney spills beans about Aegon

Tom Glynn-Carney has shared the secret behind his House of the Dragon character Aegon’s voice.
Tom told Variety recently how his character suffered from intense heat and burns so he had to alter his voice to make it look realistic.
“I didn’t create a new voice. I did a lot of research into how intense heat and burns can affect your vocal folds, and just completely decimate them. Obviously I couldn’t do that to myself, so I had to find a way to replicate it,” he explained.
The King star continued, “It was something that I had to definitely consider going into this new stage of Aegon. He has to feel changed, like he’s shifted. And I hope that reads eventually.”
In the same conversation, Tom was asked if he had to wear a lot of makeup for his character.
The Dunkrik actor told the media outlet, “. It informed the way that I breathe and move and spoke, whenever I did. I was very grateful to be included in the discussion process, from conception stage to the end.”
Tom’s character received the most love and appreciation from the House of the Dragon fans.