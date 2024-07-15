Olivia Munn pays tribute to fellow cancer fighter Shannen Doherty following her death

Olivia Munn has paid a heartfelt tribute to Shannen Doherty, who passed away on Saturday at the age of 53 after a long battle with breast cancer.
Munn, who was also diagnosed with breast cancer in 2023, revealed that she connected with Doherty during her own cancer journey and the two formed a strong bond.
In an emotional Instagram story, Munn wrote, "I am absolutely heartbroken over the passing of Shannen Doherty.”
“When I was first diagnosed with breast cancer I remember how she bravely let the world into her journey and reached out to her. We became instant friends, which I honestly couldn't comprehend at times because watching her on 90210 was everything to me when I was 10,” she added.
The Newsroom actress went on to share, “Looking back on the last text she sent me just a couple months ago, she asked how I was doing and if she could do anything for me… True to form, Shannen was offering her support even though she was in the final stage of fighting this horrific disease.”
Olivia Mun concluded, noting, “Cancer is really f---ing scary and Shannen faced it with such dignity, strength, and grace.”
Shannen Doherty, known for her roles in Beverly Hills, 90210 and Charmed, was diagnosed with breast cancer in March 2015.