Entertainment

Olivia Munn pays tribute to fellow cancer fighter Shannen Doherty following her death

Olivia Munn paid tribute to Shannen Doherty, who passed away on Saturday after a long battle with cancer

  • by Web Desk
  • July 15, 2024
Olivia Munn pays tribute to fellow cancer fighter Shannen Doherty following her death
Olivia Munn pays tribute to fellow cancer fighter Shannen Doherty following her death

Olivia Munn has paid a heartfelt tribute to Shannen Doherty, who passed away on Saturday at the age of 53 after a long battle with breast cancer.

Munn, who was also diagnosed with breast cancer in 2023, revealed that she connected with Doherty during her own cancer journey and the two formed a strong bond.

In an emotional Instagram story, Munn wrote, "I am absolutely heartbroken over the passing of Shannen Doherty.”

“When I was first diagnosed with breast cancer I remember how she bravely let the world into her journey and reached out to her. We became instant friends, which I honestly couldn't comprehend at times because watching her on 90210 was everything to me when I was 10,” she added.

The Newsroom actress went on to share, “Looking back on the last text she sent me just a couple months ago, she asked how I was doing and if she could do anything for me… True to form, Shannen was offering her support even though she was in the final stage of fighting this horrific disease.”

Olivia Mun concluded, noting, “Cancer is really f---ing scary and Shannen faced it with such dignity, strength, and grace.”

Shannen Doherty, known for her roles in Beverly Hills, 90210 and Charmed, was diagnosed with breast cancer in March 2015.

‘House of the Dragon’ Star Tom Glynn-Carney spills beans about Aegon

‘House of the Dragon’ Star Tom Glynn-Carney spills beans about Aegon
Hailey Bieber effortlessly flaunts pregnancy as due date nears

Hailey Bieber effortlessly flaunts pregnancy as due date nears
King Charles, Queen Camilla ready for royal visit to Australia and Samoa

King Charles, Queen Camilla ready for royal visit to Australia and Samoa
Wiz Khalifa breaks silence for first time about drug charges arrest

Wiz Khalifa breaks silence for first time about drug charges arrest

Entertainment News

Wiz Khalifa breaks silence for first time about drug charges arrest
‘House of the Dragon’ Star Tom Glynn-Carney spills beans about Aegon
Wiz Khalifa breaks silence for first time about drug charges arrest
Hailey Bieber effortlessly flaunts pregnancy as due date nears
Wiz Khalifa breaks silence for first time about drug charges arrest
Wiz Khalifa breaks silence for first time about drug charges arrest
Wiz Khalifa breaks silence for first time about drug charges arrest
Priyanka Chopra embraces daughter Malti in heartwarming reunion post
Wiz Khalifa breaks silence for first time about drug charges arrest
Taylor Swift hit by piano mishap amid Eras Tour’s Milan show
Wiz Khalifa breaks silence for first time about drug charges arrest
Sajal Aly's new social media update melts hearts
Wiz Khalifa breaks silence for first time about drug charges arrest
Bob Odenkirk breaks silence on losing 'The Office' role to Steve Carell
Wiz Khalifa breaks silence for first time about drug charges arrest
Jacqueline Fernandez steals the spotlight at Anant- Radhika's 'Shubh Ashirwad' night
Wiz Khalifa breaks silence for first time about drug charges arrest
‘Charmed’ star Rose McGowan lead tribute after Shannen Doherty's death
Wiz Khalifa breaks silence for first time about drug charges arrest
Wiz Khalifa faces legal trouble in Romania over drug charges
Wiz Khalifa breaks silence for first time about drug charges arrest
Shannen Doherty’s 'desperate' last wish before her death
Wiz Khalifa breaks silence for first time about drug charges arrest
'Beverly Hills, 90210' star Shannen Doherty breathes her last at 53