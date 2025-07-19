Angelina Jolie suffers heartbreak as Shiloh takes bold step

Angelina Jolie is said to be reeling as daughter Shiloh packs her bags and leaves the family home, reportedly to live with her rumored girlfriend.
As per Radaronline, a source revealed that the Maleficent starlet’s daughter has "temporarily moved in" with Keoni Rose for the summer, as "they've been living there together for the last weeks.”
It is reported that Shiloh may be enjoying her budding “romance”, but Jolie is struggling to stay composed amid the sudden shift with her daughter."There is no way Angie is calm about this – she likes all her birds in one nest," an insider explained.
The source went on to say, "But she has peace of mind because security goes wherever her kids go.”
They added, "Mama bear makes sure her cubs are watched over by ex-Navy SEAL security personnel."
"Shiloh started out with private lessons before she joined a small studio near their house, and then all through the pandemic, she was doing Zoom classes," a source previously claimed.
The tipster mentioned, "She’s very committed to it. Angelina‘s amazed by how talented Shiloh is, but more than that, she loves to see how happy Shiloh is when she's dancing."
Sharing about the Maria star’s concern over Shiloh’s career, a source said, “dance career is something that she could pursue one day, but Angelina is not pushing her in that direction at all; she encourages her to do it simply because it makes her happy."
Angelina Jolie shares six children with her ex-husband, Brad Pitt: Maddox, 23; Pax, 21; Zahara, 20; Shiloh; and 17-year-old twins Knox and Vivienne.
Shiloh’s move from the house was confirmed after she was spotted hugging Rose outside their shared Los Angeles condo.
She was barefoot in a hoodie and cargo shorts and was seen walking to her partner's car before they both embraced.
Shiloh and Rose first sparked romance rumors last November.