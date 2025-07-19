Robbie Pardlo, lead singer of R&B trio City High, passes away at 46

Robbie Pardlo has breathed his last!
On Friday, July 18, TMZ reported that the American R&B singer and songwriter passed away at the age of 46 in New Jersey.
The Only One I Trust singer, who died on Thursday, July 17, was surrounded by friends and family during his last moments in Willingboro.
According to the reports, Robbie Pardlo’s cause of death is yet to be revealed.
It has also been shared that to honor Pardlo’s legacy, his grieving family is planning a memorial service and tribute events in the upcoming days, details of which will soon be announced.
Who was Robbie Pardlo?
Robert “Robbie” Pardlo, born and raised in Willingboro, New Jersey, was an American R&B singer, songwriter and the founding member of the famous 2000s trio City High.
In the musical group, which is celebrated for blending R&B, hip-hop, and pop with meaningful lyrics, the singer worked as the lead vocalist.
He rose to fame with City High’s debut single, What Would You Do?, which earned massive success and became number 8 on the Billboard Hot 100, number 1 on Hot Rap Singles, and also earned the group its first Grammy-nomination for Best R&B Performance by a Duo or Group.
Pardlo is survived by his wife, Anika, two children – Lyric and Chord-Andrew – mother, Marion, and his brother, Gregory.