Robbie Pardlo, lead singer of R&B trio City High, passes away at 46

Robbie Pardlo, lead singer of R&B trio City High, passes away at 46
Robbie Pardlo, lead singer of R&B trio City High, passes away at 46

Robbie Pardlo has breathed his last!

On Friday, July 18, TMZ reported that the American R&B singer and songwriter passed away at the age of 46 in New Jersey.

The Only One I Trust singer, who died on Thursday, July 17, was surrounded by friends and family during his last moments in Willingboro.

According to the reports, Robbie Pardlo’s cause of death is yet to be revealed.

It has also been shared that to honor Pardlo’s legacy, his grieving family is planning a memorial service and tribute events in the upcoming days, details of which will soon be announced.

Who was Robbie Pardlo?

Robert “Robbie” Pardlo, born and raised in Willingboro, New Jersey, was an American R&B singer, songwriter and the founding member of the famous 2000s trio City High.

In the musical group, which is celebrated for blending R&B, hip-hop, and pop with meaningful lyrics, the singer worked as the lead vocalist.

He rose to fame with City High’s debut single, What Would You Do?, which earned massive success and became number 8 on the Billboard Hot 100, number 1 on Hot Rap Singles, and also earned the group its first Grammy-nomination for Best R&B Performance by a Duo or Group.

Pardlo is survived by his wife, Anika, two children – Lyric and Chord-Andrew – mother, Marion, and his brother, Gregory.

Related
Read more : Entertainment

Beyoncé concert turns dangerous as crowd surge sparks stampede

Beyoncé concert turns dangerous as crowd surge sparks stampede
'Halo' singer performed the final show of Cowboy Carter concerts at Atlanta's Mercedes-Benz Stadium

Kate Beckinsale announces mother Judy Loe’s death at 78

Kate Beckinsale announces mother Judy Loe’s death at 78
Judy Loe passed away two years after being diagnosed with final-stage cancer diagnosis

Emma Roberts shares adorable selfie with her mini-me son Rhodes: 'My bestie'

Emma Roberts shares adorable selfie with her mini-me son Rhodes: 'My bestie'
Emma Roberts, who is currently engaged to Cody John, shares Rhode with ex-partner Garrett Hedlund

'Love Island' alum Harrison Solomon walks away from show

'Love Island' alum Harrison Solomon walks away from show
This latest development comes after an episode where contestants ranked each other in several categories

Taylor Swift boyfriend Travis Kelce reacts to Jelly Roll’s remarks about her

Taylor Swift boyfriend Travis Kelce reacts to Jelly Roll’s remarks about her
Taylor Swift and the Kansas City Chiefs star have been in a romantic relationship since the summer of 2023

Lana Del Rey drops intimate snaps from cozy getaway with Jeremy Dufrene

Lana Del Rey drops intimate snaps from cozy getaway with Jeremy Dufrene
'Summer Sadness' singer and her husband Jeremy Dufrene exchanged vows last year

Margot Robbie leaves fellow diners stunned with generous gesture

Margot Robbie leaves fellow diners stunned with generous gesture
The 'Barbie' actress stepped out with her husband Tom Ackerley to enjoy a brunch in London

Henry Cavill confirms first baby’s sex with Natalie Viscuso in rare update

Henry Cavill confirms first baby’s sex with Natalie Viscuso in rare update
'Man of Steel' star opened up about the sex of his baby with girlfriend Natalie Viscuso