King Charles, Queen Camilla ready for royal visit to Australia and Samoa

King Charles and Queen Camilla have confirmed their royal visit to Australia and Samoa.
The Royal couple will embark on a trip in October amid the monarch's cancer treatment.
Buckingham Palace released a statement that his majesty and Queen will attend the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting in Samoa, which is scheduled to take place between 21 and 25 October.
A spokesperson from the palace said in a statement, "The King's doctors have advised that such an extended programme should be avoided at this time, to prioritise His Majesty's continued recovery.”
The royal tour will not include New Zealand as it was initially planned.
Furthermore, King Charles has recently congratulated Spain after their Euro 2024 win.
The statement which was published on the Royal Family's official X account reads, “Although victory may have eluded you this evening, nevertheless my wife and I join all my family in urging you and your support team to hold your heads high.”
“All those who have participated in sporting activities at any level will know how utterly despairing such a result can feel when the prize was so near- and will join me in sending heartfelt sympathy, even as we congratulate Spain,” his Majesty added.
Buckingham Palace also released new portraits of the monarch and his wife wearing Australian and New Zealand decorations.