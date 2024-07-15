Entertainment

Kourtney Kardashian throws glamorous bash for daughter’s 12th birthday

  • by Web Desk
  • July 15, 2024


Kourtney Kardashian had a huge surprise for her daughter, Penelope, as she rang on her 12th birthday!

On Sunday, July 14, Kourtney turned to her official Instagram account and posted a video that captured her daughter’s birthday bash as she marked her last year before hitting the teenage.

The video opened with a cake adorned with beautiful floral decorations and twelve flickering candles.

“Happy Birthday Penelope,” read the cake, which was positioned on a cake stand beside a cookie tray that featured star and circle-shaped cookies.

“12 years young,” captioned the Kardashians star with several emojis, including balloon, sun, wave, and tree.


The video montage transitioned to the beach, where a pair of black sneakers lay in the sand as Penelope and her friends played in the water.

A row of pink beach chairs complemented by matching umbrellas and pink and white striped towels was featured in the next clip, followed by the group of girls who walked along a pathway adjacent to the beach and through the tunnel.

The video then shifted its focus to the beach and then a Ferris wheel spinning around.

Kourtney Kardashian shares three children, Mason, 14, Penelope, 12, and Reign, 9, with her ex-partner Scott Disick. The media personality tied the knot with musician Travis Barker in April 2023.

