Kourtney Kardashian throws glamorous bash for daughter’s 12th birthday

Kourtney Kardashian had a huge surprise for her daughter, Penelope, as she rang on her 12th birthday!
On Sunday, July 14, Kourtney turned to her official Instagram account and posted a video that captured her daughter’s birthday bash as she marked her last year before hitting the teenage.
The video opened with a cake adorned with beautiful floral decorations and twelve flickering candles.
“Happy Birthday Penelope,” read the cake, which was positioned on a cake stand beside a cookie tray that featured star and circle-shaped cookies.
“12 years young,” captioned the Kardashians star with several emojis, including balloon, sun, wave, and tree.
The video montage transitioned to the beach, where a pair of black sneakers lay in the sand as Penelope and her friends played in the water.
A row of pink beach chairs complemented by matching umbrellas and pink and white striped towels was featured in the next clip, followed by the group of girls who walked along a pathway adjacent to the beach and through the tunnel.
The video then shifted its focus to the beach and then a Ferris wheel spinning around.
Kourtney Kardashian shares three children, Mason, 14, Penelope, 12, and Reign, 9, with her ex-partner Scott Disick. The media personality tied the knot with musician Travis Barker in April 2023.