Vicky Kaushal reacts to Katrina Kaif's pregnancy reports: 'no truth to it'

Vicky Kaushal, who is busy promoting his upcoming film Bad Newz, addressed all the rumors surrounding his wife Katrina Kaif's alleged pregnancy.
At a recent event, the Sardar Udham actor clarified that the pregnancy reports are baseless and that people should not believe in it.
When asked if there is any good news for their fans, Kaushal responded saying, "We'll be very happy to share whenever it happens, but until then, there's no truth to that, and it's only speculation."
He further touched on how he would be celebrating Kat's birthday on July 16, "It's a very special day. We have planned to spend some quality time together because I have been busy with film promotions for a long time, and she's also been travelling."
The lovebirds together attended Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's lavish wedding gala on Saturday.
Movie Bad Newz produced by Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, Amritpal Singh Bindra and Anand Tiwari stars Vicky Kaushal and the Animal famed actress Triptii Dimri in lead roles.