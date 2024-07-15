Entertainment

Greg Berlanti's 'Fly Me to the Moon' to feature original NASA footage

  by Web Desk
  July 15, 2024
Fly Me to the Moon has taken authenticity to new level by incorporating real NASA footage into its narrative.

Director Greg Berlanti and his team went to great lengths to ensure accuracy, even filming on location at Cape Kennedy.

The film tells the story of a PR expert Kelly Jones (Scarlett Johansson), recruited by the government to improve NASA's image, who finds herself at odds with launch director Cole Davis (Channing Tatum).

Their initial sparring soon turns into a romantic affair, but things take a complicated turn when Kelly is tasked with creating a fake moon landing as a contingency plan - and keeping it a secret from Cole.

To recreate this pivotal moment, Berlanti added lots of old footage to his movie, like old TV ads and news clips from the 1960s, to make it feel more real and nostalgic.

She even drew inspiration from the Apollo 11: First Steps Edition and utilized a staggering 10,000 hours of preserved NASA footage from the Apollo program.

"The most influential movie for us was the Apollo 11 documentary, [Apollo 11: First Steps Edition], which was a lot of historical footage that NASA has preserved," Berlanti shared.

She continued, "The blast-off has two or three CGI shots, but a lot of it's the original footage.”

"There's some crowd shots that are ours, and there's some crowd shots that are theirs. My favorite thing is that there's people who worked on the movie who can't tell what was ours and what was theirs,” Greg Berlanti concluded.

