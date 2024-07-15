Entertainment

Gracie Abrams announces ‘The Secret of Us’ 2025 tour dates

  • July 15, 2024
Gracie Abrams is going to “rock the European land” with her The Secret of Us Tour!

Updating her followers on Instagram on Monday, July 15, the I Know It Won’t Work singer announced the 2025 tour dates of her fourth headlining concert tour to promote her latest released album bearing the same title.

“THE SECRET OF US TOUR - EUROPE / UK ’25!!!!!! I cannot wait to see you,” penned the singer in the caption.


To express their excitement the fans rushed to the comment section.

“Oh wow! I will see you again soon,” wrote a follower.

Another added, “OMG! She’s actually coming to Switzerland.”

The tour’s 2025 European leg will begin on February 9 in Spain, February 11 in Portugal, February 15 in Germany, February 19 in the Netherlands, February 19 to 22 in Germany, February 24 in Switzerland, February 25 in Italy, February 27 in France and February 28 in Belgium.

The Difficult singer will then perform from March 3 to March 8 in the UK covering Nottingham on March 3, Leeds on March 4, London on March 6, Manchester on March 7, and Cardiff on March 8. Following these dates, the tour will move to Dublin, Ireland on March 10, and will conclude in Glasgow, UK on March 12.

Abrams 2024 The Secret of Us tour will contain 23 shows which will start on September 5 and end on October 10.

Tech driven luxury: Here's how Anant Ambani's expensive wedding was made secure
Sonakshi Sinha embraces joy of newlywed life with Zaheer Iqbal in Philippines
Anant-Radhika wedding: Disha Patani sets temperatures soaring in saree
Radhika Merchant sheds light on spiritual importance behind wedding date
Vicky Kaushal reacts to Katrina Kaif's pregnancy reports: 'no truth to it'
Kourtney Kardashian throws glamorous bash for daughter’s 12th birthday
Aiman Khan, husband Muneeb Butt spend moments 'Sundaying' together
Katy Perry reveals secret of her ‘work/life balance’
Sonam Kapoor serves lewks at Wimbledon women's finals
‘House of the Dragon’ Star Tom Glynn-Carney spills beans about Aegon
Hailey Bieber effortlessly flaunts pregnancy as due date nears