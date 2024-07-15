Gracie Abrams announces ‘The Secret of Us’ 2025 tour dates

Gracie Abrams is going to “rock the European land” with her The Secret of Us Tour!
Updating her followers on Instagram on Monday, July 15, the I Know It Won’t Work singer announced the 2025 tour dates of her fourth headlining concert tour to promote her latest released album bearing the same title.
“THE SECRET OF US TOUR - EUROPE / UK ’25!!!!!! I cannot wait to see you,” penned the singer in the caption.
To express their excitement the fans rushed to the comment section.
“Oh wow! I will see you again soon,” wrote a follower.
Another added, “OMG! She’s actually coming to Switzerland.”
The tour’s 2025 European leg will begin on February 9 in Spain, February 11 in Portugal, February 15 in Germany, February 19 in the Netherlands, February 19 to 22 in Germany, February 24 in Switzerland, February 25 in Italy, February 27 in France and February 28 in Belgium.
The Difficult singer will then perform from March 3 to March 8 in the UK covering Nottingham on March 3, Leeds on March 4, London on March 6, Manchester on March 7, and Cardiff on March 8. Following these dates, the tour will move to Dublin, Ireland on March 10, and will conclude in Glasgow, UK on March 12.
Abrams 2024 The Secret of Us tour will contain 23 shows which will start on September 5 and end on October 10.