Selena Gomez ditches wedding gifts, asks for donations to Rare impact fund

Selena Gomez has opened up about her unique demand from guests instead of traditional wedding gift.
As per PEOPLE, the Only Murders in the Building star and her mega-producer husband, Benny Blanco, asked guests to donate to the Rare Impact Fund in place of traditional wedding gifts.
During her appearance in Los Angeles at the Third Annual Rare Impact Fund Benefit: A Night of Radiance & Reflection, Selena revealed the reason behind her decision.
She said, "I think it’s not so much that Rare was a part of it, it's just so much that we wanted. I wanted, to share with my community a little piece of happy. They’ve changed my life, so that was my way of doing that."
At the Third Annual Rare Impact Fund Benefit, the Disney alum told the media outlet that the fund "is the most proud. I'm just honored and stoked to see it come this far.”
At the LA event, Jimmy Kimmel also delivered a speech and poked sun at Selena’s unique “wedding gift” demand.
Notably, she launched Rare Impact Fund Benefit back in 2020. The Rare Impact Fund has helped approximately 2.2 million young people.