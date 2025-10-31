Entertainment

Victoria Beckham calls herself ‘girl’s girl’ amid feud with Nicola Peltz

Victoria Beckham, who has recently been making headlines for her Netflix documentary, had given herself a new label amid ongoing feud with son Brooklyn Beckham and his wife Nicola Peltz.

As per tabloids, Brooklyn and his model wife have distance themselves from the Beckham family.

And most recently, Victoria, David Beckham, Romeo, Cruz and Harper were not present at Brooklyn and Nicola's vow renewal this summer, three years after their original wedding.

During her recent appearance on Andy Cohen's radio show on SiriusXM, Victoria shared, "I'm a girl's girl. I mean you've got to be a real arsehole for me to not get on with you if you're a woman.”

The 51-year-old fashion designer added, "Because I love, I love women, you know, and that's part of the reason why I do what I do with fashion and beauty. I want to empower women. And I want to share my tips and tricks with women."

Her latest remarks have gone viral because of the ongoing family drama.

However, Victoria Beckham has not publicly addressed family feud rumours.

