Tom Cruise, Ana de Armas face major career blow amid breakup buzz

Tom Cruise and Ana de Armas’ faced major career blows amid their breakup buzz.

As per Dailymail, the Mission: Impossible star and the Ballerina star’s new movie Deeper, has reportedly faced delay amid the pair's recent breakup, despite rehearsals already taking place in London.

The internet personality Daniel Richtman production revealed that the film production has been paused due to US President Donald Trump's ongoing tariffs on the film industry.

Deeper, a supernatural thriller about an astronaut exploring the mysterious ocean, would have been their first film together.

The Commander-in-Chief announced last month a 100% tariff on any movies produced abroad, including in Britain.

The film, helmed by Edge of Tomorrow’s Doug Liman, had been in development for nearly 10 years and was first set to star Bradley Cooper.

Notably, Cruise, 63, and de Armas, 37, quietly split after nine months, as the US Weekly reported that it was “Ana’s decision.”

“Things were moving fast and she started to get a little uncomfortable with how fast it was going,” the insider shared.

The Blonde starlet “put the brakes on” but “still likes [Cruise] a lot” the source added, sharing the two have “undeniable chemistry.”

Their romance allegedly sparked as they “spent every day together” preparing for the demanding underwater scenes in Deeper.

“It started as a deep professional respect and then it ignited. Tom was completely captivated by Ana,” the source stated.

Tom Cruise and Ana de Armas were last publicly seen together months earlier in July as the pair went official with their budding romance.

