Lady Gaga unveils her spine-chilling look for 2025 Halloween

Lady Gaga has shocked her fandom with un unexpected look for 2025 Halloween.
On Friday, October 31, the Always Remember Us This Way crooner posted her “Garden of Eden” look on Instagram,
She captioned the spooky, “I’m the Garden of Eden (and its gardener). Happy Halloween to all the grave diggers. love, Mother Monster.”
For the Halloween look, Gaga opted for a beige gown covered with red and pink flowers.
The Grammy winner accessorised the look with a wings crown and her custom 18-karat white and rose gold engagement ring from Sofia Jewelry.
Shortly after Gaga posted her unique Halloween look, fans rushed to the comment section to shower her with love.
A fan wrote, “You finally took us to the Garden of Eden! Wow.”
Another praised the pop icon, “She's killing us on every post so she's ready! PERFECT WONDERFUL HOSAAA!! This is very eager for the lighting of DJ today Mãe. I'll t-t-take you to the Garden of Eden”
A third noted, “This is so artpop coded I LOVEEEEEEE. Wishing you and your family a happy halloween.”
“Mother is always high fashion. Love this unique look and and the coordinating background, so perfect,” another fan complimented.
To note, Lady Gaga also released a song titled Garden of Eden this year.